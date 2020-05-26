BlizzCon is officially canceled this year. The news shouldn't come as much of a surprise, as every major live event and concert, including Comic-Con, has been shut down in recent months, all in the wake of an ongoing health crisis that has encompassed the entire world. BlizzCon is just the latest casualty added to the ongoing list.

BlizzCon is an annual gaming convention held by Blizzard Entertainment to promote its major franchises including Warcraft, StarCraft, Diablo, Hearthstone, Heroes of the Storm, and Overwatch. It is expected that BlizzCon will return sometime in 2021. Though there may be some online events announced in the coming days or weeks.

Executive Producer of BlizzCon, Saralyn Smith made the announcement on the official BlizzCon blog. Addressing the Blizzard Community, Smith had this to say to those anxiously awaiting word on what exactly was going to happen in 2020.

"Several weeks ago, I shared an update about our uncertainty around holding BlizzCon this year. Since then, a lot has changed . . . and a lot also hasn't changed. During this time, we've had many discussions about what holding a convention could look like in light of all the health and safety considerations we'd want to make. We've also talked about different paths we could take, and how each one could be complicated by fluctuations in national and local health guidelines in the months ahead. Ultimately, after considering our options, we've come to the very difficult decision to not have BlizzCon this year."

Saralyn Smith admits that everyone on her team is 'deeply disappointed' by this turn of events, but it was expected. She assures that BlizzCon will be back and better than ever before. Smith goes onto say this.

"We're talking about how we might be able to channel the BlizzCon spirit and connect with you in some way online, far less impacted by the state of health and safety protocols for mass in-person gatherings. We'd want to do this as soon as we could, but given that this is new-ish territory and the different factors involved, it will most likely be sometime early next year. BlizzCon is also a stage for big esports events in Blizzard games each year, so we're also looking into alternatives for supporting some of the high-level competition that would normally take place at the show."

Right now, there is no return date planned. Everything is pretty much up in the air. And no online events are even being hinted at, but they could go the way of WonderCon, and broadcast livestreams at some point this summer. Smith ended her message by saying this to all who hoped to attend this year.

"We'll tell you more about our plans as they develop-but in the meantime, we hope to see you exploring the Shadowlands, hanging out in the Tavern, pushing the payload (do it!), and wherever else in the Blizzard universes you may roam. Stay safe and stay well."

We'll keep you up to date with any more breaking news on the resurrection of BlizzCon. If you feel compelled to seek out more information, you can visit the official BlizzCon.com website for any upcoming updates.