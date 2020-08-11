The last remaining Blockbuster is offering an incredible opportunity for a summer sleepover inside the video store, but the catch is that the offer will only stand to local residents. To thank the community for supporting the last-surviving Blockbuster, manager Sandi Harding is converting the Bend, Oregon video store into an AirBNB for three nights only. Better yet for those lucky enough to book themselves a night at the store, the sleepover will only cost just $4 for the night.

For each of the three nights, the Blockbuster summer sleepovers can accommodate up to four guests. With a television set up in the store, visitors will literally be given the keys for the night with the freedom to watch any movies they want. Video game consoles and even a VHS player will also be available. The makeshift living room setup also allows for plenty of places to relax and hang out, including a pull-out couch, bean bags, lamps, and pillows. If that wasn't amazing enough, snacks will even be complimentary, as the Blockbuster sleepover includes free pizza, Pepsi, candy, and popcorn. You're free to bring your own snacks as well.

The AirBNB listing also encourages guests to go all in with the nostalgia for the experience, suggesting visitors "blast the boombox and wear your favorite '90s denim so that you feel right at home in another era." For those who are unable to book one of the three nights for the summer sleepover experience, Blockbuster is also offering patrons of the video store a chance to check out the makeshift living room setup space during store hours for a limited time, after the final guests check out. Still, it might serve to just be a sad reminder of how awesome it would be to spend the whole night in the store.

In recent years, the Blockbuster in Bend, Oregon has become a bit of a tourist attraction after becoming known as the final surviving Blockbuster video store in the world. Its survival is notable as streaming services like Netflix have absolutely decimated the movie rental business, nearly killing the incredibly successful Blockbuster chain completely. As most every other video rental store across the world has been closing their doors over the past several years, the survival of any video store in today's climate can be seen as a miracle. The Blockbuster name has certainly helped the Bend location hang on during these trying times for the business, as the locals clearly don't want to see the last of the Blockbuster stores going away.

Tickets for the AirBNB will go on sale at 1 p.m. PT on Aug. 17, with the three one-night stays scheduled for the nights of Sept. 18-20. Because safety must still be of the utmost priority for the last Blockbuster, guests will also be provided with a pack of face coverings and disinfectant wipes, and an endless amount of sanitizer will also be on hand. You can read more about the experience, and if you're local, you can try to book the room with AirBNB. Additionally, you can learn more about the last surviving Blockbuster by visiting the video store's official website.