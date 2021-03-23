If you've got some money to burn, an official Blockbuster Video marquee sign can be yours. A listing on eBay has recently come up for a "used" marquee sign from one of the franchise's final locations, as all but one Blockbuster store has since closed its doors. The seller also notes that they have two of these signs available, and both could be shipped together. With an opening bid of $150,000 with $1,000 shipping, the auction does not yet have any bidders.

The listing reads: "Original blockbuster marquee sign. Condition is used. Last Blockbuster in Edinburg Texas. It was from the last blockbuster video in South Texas. It is one-of-a-kind piece of history. You will be the only owner of a marquee from one of the last blockbusters in existence. It is in great condition and still functional. Extremely rare! I have two signs will send both through either a hotshot service or freight. Will guarantee arrival. They are both working conditions."

There are several photos included in the eBay listing. Some of them are of the marquee sign above the door of a Blockbuster Video store, while others show the sign being removed due to the store getting closed. The seller has been a member of eBay since 2008 and has a 100% Positive feedback rating, but it's not clear how they came into possession of the Blockbuster Video signs.

While the brand boasted more than 9,000 locations at its peak, there is currently only one Blockbuster Video store that remains open in the entire world. Located in Bend, Oregon, the store has since served as a tourist attraction for Blockbuster fans feeling nostalgic for days gone by. The locals also frequent the store to help support it as a way of keeping Blockbuster alive. It was featured in the 2020 documentary The Last Blockbuster, which included celebrities like Kevin Smith, Adam Brody, and Brian Posehn speaking about their Blockbuster memories.

Meanwhile, other Blockbuster fans have found another way to help keep the video rental experience alive. A "Free Blockbuster Box," encouraging people to donate unwanted movies or take whichever ones they'd like, was recently opened up by a fan in Detroit. This is one of about 16 of its type around the United States. With actual video stores gone mostly by the wayside, these free rental boxes are the closest thing we can currently get to recreating the video rental experience. The best part is that there are no late fees - the one aspect of Blockbuster that nobody misses.

The Blockbuster Video signs on sale ship from McAllen, Texas, and it's noted on the listing that free pickup is available. Otherwise, the winning bidder will have to spend $1,000 for shipping on top of the final auction price, which will be at least $150,000 if one person bids. The auction is scheduled to end on Thursday, March 25, at 9:55 p.m. EST. If you have an extra $150,000 (or $300,000 for both), you can place your bid by checking out the official listing on eBay.

