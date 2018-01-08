Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the upcoming comedy Blockers, which is slated for release on April 6, just in time for prom season. The story centers on three parents who discover their daughters' pact to lose their virginity at prom, as they launch a covert one-night operation to stop the teens from sealing the deal. In addition to the new trailer, Universal has also released the first poster and five photos from this outrageous comedy, which could be one of the surprise hits off 2018.

Leslie Mann (The Other Woman, This Is 40), Ike Barinholtz (Neighbors, Suicide Squad) and John Cena (Trainwreck, Sisters) star as the three parents who try to stop their daughters from having sex at prom in Blockers. The cast also includes Sarayu Blue as Marcie, the wife of John Cena's character Mitchell, Geraldine Viswanathan as Mitchell and Marcie's daughter Kayla, Kathryn Newton as Julie, the daughter of Leslie Mann's Lisa and Gideon Adlon as Sam, the daughter of Ike Barinholtz's Hunter. The supporting cast is rounded out by Colton Dunn, Graham Phillips and Ramona Young.

This project marks the directorial debut of Kay Cannon, best known for writing all three of the Pitch Perfect movies. She also served as a writer, story editor and executive story editor on the hit NBC sitcom 30 Rock and wrote episodes of New Girl and Cristela. Most recently, she also created the new Netflix series Girlboss, which debuted in April and is loosely based on the life of Nasty Gal founder Sophia Amoruso. This project has been in development for quite some time, but now it's finally ready to hit theaters.

We first reported on this movie in October 2013, when directors Hayden Scholossberg and Jon Hurwitz (the Harold and Kumar movies) were attached to direct. While they ultimately stepped away as directors, they remained on board as producers while writing the script with brothers Brian & Jim Kehoe and Eben Russell. The comedy is also produced by Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg and James Weaver, under their Point Grey Pictures banner (Neighbors, This Is the End) and DMG Entertainment's Chris Fenton (47 Ronin). Good Universe's Nathan Kahane and Joseph Drake (Don't Breathe, Juno) executive produce with Chris Cowles (Collide) of DMG, as well as Josh Fagen, Dave Stassen and Jonathan McCoy.

Universal Pictures has set an April 6 release date for this outrageous comedy, which puts this movie up against Paramount's horror-thriller A Quiet Place and Entertainment Studios' Chappaquiddick. It will also arrive a week ahead of 20th Century Fox's highly-anticipated X-Men spin-off The New Mutants debut on April 13, and a week after Warner Bros.' Ready Player One, Lionsgate's Acrimony and PureFlix's God's Not Dead: A Light in Darkness. Take a look at the brand new trailer below, courtesy of Universal Pictures YouTube, along with the new poster and photos.