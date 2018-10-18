It's official: director Luca Guadagnino is bringing Bob Dylan's Blood on the Tracks to the big screen. Word first surfaced online earlier this week, thanks to a profile in The New Yorker, that the man behind the upcoming Suspiria remake and last year's Oscar-winning Call Me By Your Name was set to direct a movie inspired by the landmark 1975 Bob Dylan album. Now that's been confirmed by RT features, the company behind the project.

According to a new report, the Blood on the Tracks movie is expected to be next for Luca Guadagnino. RT Features is producing and the company's Rodrigo Teixeira was the one who came up with the idea. He then pitched it to Guadagnino and things wound up coming together. Teixeira had this to say about the upcoming movie in a statement.

"Bringing this project to life is a dream to me. We worked for a very long time to find the right way into Bob Dylan's work and having collaborators such as Luca and Richard are an absolute privilege."

The script was written by Richard LaGravenese, who previously penned movies such as The Fisher King and The Bridges of Madison County. Reportedly, Luca Guadagnino said that he would only do the movie if LaGravenese penned the screenplay. While that seemed like a longshot, the writer cleared his schedule and, earlier this year, penned a 188-page screenplay based on Blood on the Tracks and themes contained within the album. LaGravenese had this to say about his approach in The New Yorker profile.

"When they're repressing, we dramatize the repression, and what that does to them. And we dramatize what happens when you let your passions take over too much."

It's difficult to say what this will ultimately amount to, narratively speaking, but Bob Dylan is easily one of the most influential artists in the history of music and Blood on the Tracks is one of his most seminal works. While Dylan has said otherwise, many believe the album is about his separation from his former wife Sara. Beyond probably centering on some sort of tumultuous relationship, this seems like a very interesting way to bring Dylan's work to the big screen. And another very interesting movie for Luca Guadagnino.

Following up Call Me By Your Name with a remake of Suspiria is undoubtedly a fascinating and unexpected movie. Following that up with a movie based on arguably one of the greatest albums ever made is even more unexpected. In addition, Guadagnino is also planning Call Me By Your Name 2, with Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet both attached to reprise their roles. There are also possible plans for Suspira 2, depending on how the first movie does. For now, there is no release date for the Blood on the Tracks movie, nor is it clear who will star or when production will get underway. Bob Dylan's album will be getting a big reissue, titled More Blood, More Tracks, on November 2. This news was previously reported by The Wrap.