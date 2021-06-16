It's vampires on a plane in the first trailer for Netflix's upcoming suspense movie, Blood Red Sky, which finds a woman with a mysterious illness who must fight to protect her son when terrorists take over her plane. Of course, because this is a high-concept horror movie, the illness can only be vampirism of zombie-infection, thankfully (?) it's the former, with the woman unleashing the inner monster she has fought to hide.

The deliciously high concept behind Blood Red Sky should help take cinematic vampires to dizzying new heights, with the vampire on a plane no doubt causing all manner of bloodshed and chaos at 30,000 feet. The claustrophobia of the cabin is presented well in the footage, as we feel the walls closing in on the kidnapped passengers. Of course, this will take a violent turn of a different nature when the vampire is released, quickly turning the terrorists from predators into prey.

When terrorists take over an overnight transatlantic flight, a woman (played by The Last Kingdom's Peri Baumeister) suffering from a strange illness is forced into action. With her son's life at risk, the woman must unleash the vampire within to save her son, her fellow passengers, and herself from the machinations of the skyjacking terrorists.

This English-German action suspense outing has been written by Stefan Holtz and Peter Thorwarth, with Thorwarth also on board as the movie's director. Blood Red Sky also stars Roland Møller, Chidi Ajufo, Alexander Scheer and Prison Break's Dominic Purcell alongside Peri Baumeister. Just a small part of Netflix's ambitious 2021 release schedule, the movie comes courtesy of Rat Pack Filmproduktion and is scheduled to arrive on Netflix on July 23 after overcoming several production delays caused by the ongoing global situation. Formerly known as Transatlantic 473, the vampire-action movie is based on a short film by Peter Thorwarth, which was released back in 2015.

Blood Red Sky is just one of the 71 original movies that Netflix will release in 2021, with the streamer investing big in major projects moving forward. The platform have vowed to release a new movie every single week, and just some of these include the likes of Carnaval, Awake, Wish Dragon, Skater Girl, Fatherhood, Jagame, Thandhiram, Good on Paper, The Ice Road, America: The Motion Picture, Resort to Love, The Last Mercenary, Sweet Girl, He's All That, The Fear Street Trilogy, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal and Greed, The Loud House Movie, The House of Flowers: The Movie, Blood Red Sky, Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans, The Last Letter From Your Lover, The Kissing Booth 3 and Beckett, many of which are due to the platform over the summer.

In an effort to compete with the ever-expanding platform that is streaming, as well as the various services that now seem to be cropping up on a daily basis, Netflix are clearly planning to go down fighting, bringing a multitude of intriguing projects involving big names to homes everywhere throughout 2021. Audiences will get to sit down and bask in the violence when the lone vampire tears through terrorists in Blood Red Sky on July 23, 2021.