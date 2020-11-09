Vin Diesel will reportedly return for Bloodshot 2, even though the movie's release in theaters this year was much less than ideal. Premiering in mid-March 2020, Bloodshot was one of the first big titles to fall victim to the national shutdown. With many theaters beginning to close their doors, Sony wound up making the movie available digitally on-demand less than two weeks after its theatrical premiere.

While the unfortunate timing of Bloodshot's premiere contributed to a loss in profits at the box office, plans are still moving forward on a sequel. Dan Mintz, CEO of Valiant Comics' parent company DMG Entertainment, recently told CBR that they still see the movie as a big success, suggesting that it's just a matter of looking past the number of movie tickets sold.

"I think [Bloodshot] was very successful in that respect, a lot of people saw it and it did very well in the post-release rollout but you can't use the same evaluation process, pre-COVID, to this. [Are] Vin Diesel and all those people going to still continue? Yes, because it did so well and the response to it has been so well, it's just that the response has been in a non-transparent environment, as opposed to a transparent environment like box office numbers."

Directed by David S. F. Wilson and written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer, Bloodshot is based on the Valiant Comics character of the same name. It follows a Marine who's killed in action, only to be resurrected with superpowers by an organization hoping to use him as a weapon. Vin Diesel stars in the lead role, with the movie also starring Sam Heughan, Eiza Gonzalez, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, and Lamorne Morris.

As Mintz only mentions Diesel, it's not clear if Wilson will be back in the director's chair, or which other actors from the original Bloodshot might be back to reprise their roles. By vaguely suggesting that "all those people" will be coming back along with Diesel, it seems promising that most if not all of the major players of the first movie will be back in some capacity. It also sounds like Bloodshot 2 is in the early stages of preproduction, so it also remains unclear when the movie could begin filming, or when it might be released.

Sony and DMG Entertainment see great promise in Bloodshot's future, as the movie was intended to launch the start of a new cinematic universe featuring characters from Valiant Comics. Along with a Bloodshot sequel, there are early plans for a movie to be made based on the comic book series Harbinger. That series follows a group of outcast teenagers with superpowers known as the Harbingers, and the title is one of the best-selling comics published by Valiant. In 2019, Paramount Pictures acquired the rights to the movie, making the potentiality for a Harbinger and Bloodshot crossover unclear.

Hopefully, by the time Bloodshot 2 arrives, it will be able to enjoy a proper run at the box office. For now, you can check out the original Bloodshot on Blu-ray and video-on-demand services. This news comes to us from CBR.