Looks like Sony pictures and Valiant comics are cranking up the hype machine for their Bloodshot movie starring Vin Diesel. It was way back in 2015 that Sony inked the deal with Valiant to produce movies for Bloodshot and Harbinger, so we have been waiting a while now for the production that looks like it will be out next February. Today, out of Emerald City Comicon, there was news that Valiant is going to launch a new upgraded Bloodshot comic series starting this September.

Valiant is going to base the new comic book series on Vin Diesel's version of the character, and it will be produced to hype the theatrical release to give fans a little taste of what is to come on the big screen. Valiant has brought in Tim Seely (Revival, Hack/Slash) to write the story, and artist Brett Booth (Teen Titans, Batman Beyond) to illustrate the series. The covers will be done by Declan Shalvey (Return of Wolverine, Luke Cage). As if that weren't enough Valiant is also releasing a free comic for Comic Book Day written by Seely. Seely will be at Emerald City Comicon today dishing out more info on the upcoming releases. Tim has already outlined his strategy for writing the Bloodshot series, in line of staying true to the character Bloodshot.

When asked about his approach Seely said this.

"I don't feel like I need to reinvent the wheel with Bloodshot. What I need to do is tell a big, crazy story that can only be done in comics, and I need it to be powerful and emotional and relevant in a way only comics can do. I want to go back to basics and tell a story about a guy who was made to be a weapon but isn't allowing anyone to use him ever again. He's an outcast, an outsider, and he can't help but use his indestructible body to help people, even though all it ever does is get him in trouble. With great power comes a great big pile of shell casings!"

Tim got his start writing GI Joe comics, moving on to some violent anti-hero material in the Hack/Slash series. He has also done Batman Eternal for DC as well as Age of X-Man: Apocalypse and the X-Tracts for Marvel Comics. So I am looking forward to seeing his take on Bloodshot.

Sony is trying to cash in on the comic book movie craze that recent news said has pulled in collectively a MASSIVE $18 billion worldwide. Sony will set the Bloodshot franchise in motion with a serious action sci-fi take with the look of something like Robocop, or Total Recall. I personally can't wait to see the film.

Sony Pictures' Bloodshot is set to debut in theaters on Feb. 21, 2020, and stars Vin Diesel, Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, Guy Pearce, and Lamorne Morris. The film will be directed by Dave Wilson and written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. It will be produced by Neal Moritz and Toby Jaffe of Original Film along with Dinesh Shamdasani, and Vin Diesel, with executive producer by Dan Mintz, Founder of DMG Entertainment, along with Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick, and Matthew Vaughn. This news comes direct from Deadline.