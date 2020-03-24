Bloodshot is on Digital today. The ongoing outbreak of coronavirus strain COVID-19 could very well change the cinematic landscape forever, with various different studios now releasing, or discussing the release of, recent movies to digital platforms and on-demand, allowing audiences to watch these new movies from their own home while in self-isolation. The newest movie to join the ranks is Vin Diesel's comic book action flick Bloodshot, which, unlike other early releases, will be available to purchase as well as rent from today, March 24th.

This VOD release will allow anyone to own Bloodshot following a payment of $19.99, rather than paying to only rent it for a 48-hour period. This shorter rental period is being done with the likes of new releases The Invisible Man, The Hunt, Emma and the upcoming children's animation Trolls: World Tour. Bloodshot therefore joins the likes of movies such as Birds of Prey and The Gentlemen, movies which enjoyed longer times in cinemas but had their digital home releases moved up as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

Unfortunately, Bloodshot was released to the big screen on an opening weekend that saw domestic box office revenue hit a 20-year low due to disruption caused by COVID-19. As of now, the movie has only brought in around $24.2 million worldwide off the back of a $45 million budget. Sony Pictures previously released a statement explaining the decision to release the movie so early to digital platforms.

"Sony Pictures is firmly committed to theatrical exhibition and we support windowing. This is a unique and exceedingly rare circumstance where theaters have been required to close nationwide for the greater good and Bloodshot is abruptly unavailable in any medium. Audiences will now have the chance to own Bloodshot right away and see it at home, where we are all spending more time. We are confident that -- like other businesses hit hard by the virus- movie theaters will bounce back strongly, and we will be there to support them."

With cinemas across the world forced to close their doors and pull down the shutters in the name of public health and safety, the shift towards home release has been quite wide in a very short space of time. Due to this, Bloodshot will be available for digital purchase starting from today, though it hasn't been announced yet when the Blu-ray and DVD copies will follow.

For those unaware, Bloodshot is based on the bestselling Valiant comic book character of the same name. Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force -- stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not -- but he's on a mission to find out.

The movie is directed by David S. F. Wilson, in his feature directorial debut, and comes from a screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer with a story by Wadlow. Alongside Diesel, the film stars Eiza González, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce. This comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.