Along with Fast and Furious, Riddick and XXX, Vin Diesel is setting out to conquer the movie world with what he hopes will be his fourth monster franchise this spring with Bloodshot, based on the iconic comic books. Since this is Vin Diesel we're talking about, you probably don't want to see Bloodshot in any old theater. So why not experience it in the best way possible? As Bloodshot is officially coming to ICE Theaters across the globe this March.

The Bloodshot trailer proves Vin Diesel is bringing something unique to the screen, and that deserves a unique theatrical experience. ICE Theaters, one of France's most successful premium large formats, announced today that Sony Pictures' upcoming action film Bloodshot will be shown in the U.S. utilizing the ICE THEATERS® format with ICE Immersive® technology. ICE Theaters is currently available in Los Angeles, California at AEG's Regal L.A. Live, VOX Cinemas in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, and 36 locations in France, where it is one of the leading premium cinema technology formats in the country. Bloodshot will be available in all three countries.

The ICE Theaters concept launched three years ago, combining state-of-the-art design and excellence in sound and image technologies with the revolutionary ICE Immersive® sensorial experience. ICE Immersive® technology features non-reflecting LED panels flanking each side of the auditorium to fill the moviegoer's peripheral vision and complement the feature film being showcased on the front screen. Their in-house post-production team in La Rochelle creates the custom, ambient images shown on the panels, and synchs them to each film. In addition to the LED panels, each location features luxury seats, premium immersive sound and RGB laser projection, along with the ICE Immersive® experience with LED panels on the side walls.

This Los Angeles location, in partnership with AEG, was the first ICE Theaters to open outside of France, as part of an overall, global expansion strategy. Late last month, ICE Theaters opened its second international location in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia with VOX Cinemas. More locations in the Middle East (via the partnership with VOX Cinemas) as well as in North America will soon be announced.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Bloodshot, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not - but he's on a mission to find out.

Bloodshot makes its U.S. debut on March 13, Saudi Arabia on March 12 and in France on March 25. Directed by David S. F. Wilson. Screenplay by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. Story by Jeff Wadlow. Based on The Valiant Comic Book. Produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel. Executive Producers are Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, YU Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick and Matthew Vaughn. The film stars Vin Diesel, Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce.

The ICE ("Immersive Cinema Experience") Theaters concept launched three years ago, combining state-of-the-art design and excellence in sound and image technologies with the revolutionary ICE IMMERSIVE sensorial experience. ICE IMMERSIVE technology features five non-reflecting LED-panels flanking each side of the auditorium to fill the moviegoer's peripheral vision with colors complementary to the front screen. An in-house post-production team in La Rochelle creates ambient images for the panels and syncs them to each film showcased using this technology. In the past two years over 50 titles have been screened in ICE IMMERSIVE® from all major studios. In 2020, 14 titles have already been confirmed.

The ICE Theaters format begins its international expansion after seeing great success in France where there are 36 locations. Each ICE Theaters location features luxury seats, premium immersive sound and RGB laser projection, along with the ICE IMMERSIVE® experience with LED panels on the side walls. You can learn more at L.A. Live, home to L.A.'s first ICE Theaters experience. You can also check out a series of posters that have been released for Bloodshot over the past week.