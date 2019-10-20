Having successfully launched the Riddick, XxX and Fast and Furious franchises, Vin Diesel is ready to get into the world of comic books with Bloodshot, which will bring the Valiant universe to the big screen for the first time. It was announced last week that the first Bloodshot trailer will be arriving in theaters with Terminator: Dark Fate. Now we have confirmation that this sneak peek will be online sometime tomorrow. Today, we get a short, sweet taste of what that will look like. And be warned, it's not for the faint of heart.

As you can see, Vin Diesel isn't ready and willing to hold punches. His Ray Garrison has his face viciously blown off in this gruesome first look footage that is not for the squeamish. The story follows Garrison, who is brought back from the dead as a lethal weapon by Rising Spirit Technologies with their innovative nanotechnology, a plot thread that has been previously pulled quite hard in the Iron Man movies.

Along with Vin Diesel, we'll also see Guy Pearce on screen, in a movie that was adapted from the Valiant comic books by director Dave Wilson, Terminator: Dark Fate director Tim Miller's partner at Blur Studios. The hope is that this becomes another big franchise for Vin Diesel.

Talulah Riley will be featured in the movie as Bloodshot's wife Gina, and Alex Hernandez is playing Tibbs, the scientist responsible for the nanotechnology that gives Bloodshot his powers. Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton created Bloodshot for Valiant Comics back in 1992. The run consists of 110 issues and has sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide.

Bloodshot was supposed to create a new Valiant movie universe that also included a standalone Harbinger movie, with a crossover planned. But Harbinger has since jumped from Sony to Paramount, and it's unlikely that the two studios will be collaborating on a movie for the two properties. Harbinger follows super-powered teens and a corporation that attempts to harness their powers for its own self-interests. The group rebels against them and things escalate from there. This storyline would have intersected with the plot of Bloodshot. Now both franchises will have to stand on their own.

Bloodshot is coming to theaters on February 21, 2020. The teaser footage comes from the official Bloodshot Twitter. The trailer will drop sometime tomorrow, which also happens to be the same day that we're getting the final Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker trailer. So it'll be a big day for trailers this Monday.