Sony Pictures has released a new trailer for Bloodshot. This is one of the sort of under-the-radar, big comic book adaptations coming our way in 2020. At least when compared to something like Black Widow or Wonder Woman 1984. However, it does have Vin Diesel in it and the source material from the pages of Valiant Comics is loved by those who are familiar with it. It looks to be a bloody ride and one that may be able to set itself apart from the competition this year.

The Bloodshot trailer kicks off with some big action shots. We see Vin Diesel literally getting blown up, with his body pulling itself back together after the fact in slow motion. We then find out that he "died" in combat and has been chosen to be part of a supersoldier program. More Six Million Dollar Man than Captain America, only much more violent. We then realize there is a strong manipulation factor at play here, which sends Diesel rogue. The action and R-rated vibes are strong with this one.

Joining Vin Diesel in the cast will be Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver, Hobbs & Shaw), Sam Heughan (Outlander, The Spy Who Dumped Me), Toby Kebbell (Fantastic Four, Kong: Skull Island), and Guy Pearce (Memento, Iron Man 3). David S. F. Wilson is in the director's chair. This serves as his feature directorial debut, but he's worked in visual effects, largely in video games, before making the jump to movies. Wilson does have some experience in the comic book movie world, as he worked on Avengers: Age of Ultron. Jeff Wadlow (Truth or Dare) and Eric Heisserer (Arrival) penned the screenplay.

Bloodshot centers on Ray Garrison, a soldier who was recently killed in combat and was subsequently brought back to life as a superhero by the RST corporation. Armed with state of the art nanotechnology in his veins, Bloodshot is an unstoppable force, stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. However, in taking control of his body, the company can now control his mind and memories too. Now, the lines of reality have been blurred for Ray but he's on a mission to discover the truth.

The character was first introduced in the pages of Valiant Comics in 1992 and was created by Kevin VanHook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton. With Marvel tied up at Disney and Warner Bros. firmly in control of DC, other studios who want to get in on the superhero movie business need to get creative and look elsewhere. Sony also still holds the movie rights to Spider-Man and his supporting cast of characters as well, and they're making use of those with Venom and Morbius. But this could help give them another edge in that department, if things pan out. Bloodshot is set to hit theaters on March 13 from Sony Pictures. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.