Vin Diesel's Bloodshot trailer will be attached to the upcoming Terminator: Dark Fate. Director Dave Wilson and producer Dinesh Shamdasani confirmed the news in a recent interview. Comic book fans are going to get a break from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC when Valiant drops their movie in February. There is a lot of mystery and excitement surrounding the movie and we have all been waiting quite a while to get our first look at Diesel's take on the character.

Dave Wilson and producer Dinesh Shamdasani were asked about a potential release date for the Bloodshot trailer. "Very, very soon. I would definitely buy a ticket to Terminator: Dark Fate," said Shamdasani after glancing at Wilson to see if it was okay to reveal the news. This means Valiant Comics fans will be able to see the first footage on November 1st, or Halloween for the early Thursday preview screenings. Shamdasani and Wilson did not reveal if the Bloodshot trailer will find its way online before or after Dark Fate opens.

As for what we can expect from Bloodshot, Dave Wilson believes it's going to be something different from the current comic book movie landscape. The genre has gone through a lot of changes over the past decade, with the MCU starting to get further into character development and DC blowing everything up with Todd Phillips' Joker. With that said, Wilson thinks Bloodshot will offer something new, especially for Vin Diesel. He explains.

"Hopefully, like a thought provoking and character driven action movie. I feel like it will be a little different than what we've been seeing lately. We're trying to carve out a little space for ourselves."

Dave Wilson and Dinesh Shamdasani went on to tease that fans aren't going to know what to make of Bloodshot at first. Wilson says everybody will think they know what's happening during act one, but everything will go off the rails real soon after that. Wilson seems to be pretty confident that fans are going to like the movie. In addition to Fast and Furious franchise star Vin Diesel, the movie also stars Eiza Gonzàlez, Sam Heughan, and Toby Kebbell. Diesel plays Ray Garrison, the soldier who ends up turning into Bloodshot and we're going to see how the big screen adaptation differs from the comic book source material.

Related: Vin Diesel Is Bloodshot in Valiant Comics Adaptation

Bloodshot hits theaters on February 21st, 2020. It sounds like Terminator: Dark Fate will be the perfect place to debut the first footage of Vin Diesel in the highly anticipated movie. We've seen quite a few trailers over the past few months end up as theater exclusives, including Birds of Prey and Christopher Nolan's Tenet, so it would not be surprising to have to wait a bit before the footage officially finds its way online, though inferior bootleg footage will more than likely leak. The interview with Dave Wilson and Dinesh Shamdasani was originally conducted by Screen Geek.