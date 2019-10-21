Yesterday we got a quick tease of Bloodshot, featuring Vin Diesel getting his face blown off. The short first look footage was an announcement for the official trailer, which arrives this morning. We also get a new image of Diesel before his superhero transformation in this Valiant Comics adaptation.

Based on the bestselling comic book, Vin Diesel stars as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not, but he's on a mission to find out.

Related: Vin Diesel as Bloodshot Revealed in New Comic

David S. F. Wilson directs Bloodshot from a script written by Jeff Wadlow and Eric Heisserer. It is based on The Valiant Comic Book. The movie is produced by Neal H. Moritz, Toby Jaffe, Dinesh Shamdasani and Vin Diesel. Executive Producers are Dan Mintz, Louis G. Friedman, Yu Dong, Jeffrey Chan, Rita LeBlanc, Buddy Patrick and Matthew Vaughn.

Vin Diesel leads the cast as Ray Garrison. He will star alongside Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell and Guy Pearce. Kevin Van Hook, Don Perlin and Bob Layton created Bloodshot for Valiant Comics back in 1992. The run consists of 110 issues and has sold over 7.5 million copies worldwide.

Bloodshot kickstarst the Valiant movie universe. At one time, it was also supposed to include a standalone Harbinger movie, with a crossover planned. But Harbinger moved from Sony to Paramount, and the two studios probably won't collaborate on a crossover movie for the two properties. Harbinger follows super-powered teens and a corporation that attempts to harness their powers for its own self-interests. The group rebels against them and things escalate from there. This storyline would have intersected with the plot of Bloodshot. Now both franchises will have to stand on their own.

Bloodshot is coming to theaters on February 21, 2020. You can check out the trailer and photo courtesy of Sony Pictures. This isn't the only big trailer launching today. The final trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker will also be arriving later this evening.