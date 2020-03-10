Bloodshot, the upcoming superhero action movie starring Vin Diesel, could very well be the beginning of a Valiant Cinematic Universe if the actor gets his way. Whilst on the press tour for the Sony Pictures blockbuster, Diesel suggested there are plenty of movies in the works featuring characters from all across the vast Valiant Universe. Though Diesel did not name any characters specifically, the hosts asking him the questions did name-drop the likes of the space warrior X-O Manowar and the assassin Ninjak among others.

"I think what this movie does is that it opens the door for all of them. I think you're going to see all of them. I think if you're a fan of Valiant Comics, then you are going to be delighted to hear - and I think they're going to wait until the movie comes out - but they're going to start putting out into the press all of the Valiant comic books that are going into the cinematic universe. It's going to be very exciting."

Vin Diesel certainly sounds confident that Bloodshot will be the beginning of something big for himself and Valiant Comics, with the actor saying that he feels honored to be bringing the universe to the big screen.

"The character and the world that he exists in is so compelling to me that, erm, that I felt challenged and honored to launch the Valiant Cinematic Universe. So I really wanted it to be special."

Honestly, it does not usually bode well for actors to and studios to start talking about shared movie universes before the first movie has even come out, but surely a comic book one is more-or-less a sure thing? Though the fact that Paramount scooped up the rights to Valiant's Harbinger}, a comic about a group of teenage super-powered outcasts known as Harbingers, from Sony last year could be a sign of bad things to come. Little has been revealed about that particular project so far, and Valiant comics does have a huge roster of characters that Sony can choose from for their cinematic universe, but Harbinger remains one of the most popular and the absence will not go unnoticed.

Still, who are we to argue with the assured and gravelly voice of Vin Diesel.

Bloodshot is based on the bestselling comic book from Valiant, and stars Vin Diesel as Ray Garrison, a soldier recently killed in action and brought back to life as the superhero Bloodshot by the RST corporation. With an army of nanotechnology in his veins, he's an unstoppable force -stronger than ever and able to heal instantly. But in controlling his body, the company has sway over his mind and memories, too. Now, Ray doesn't know what's real and what's not - but he's on a mission to find out.

The action movie stars Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Toby Kebbell, and Guy Pearce alongside Diesel and is scheduled to hit theaters on March 13, 2020.