We have a brand new trailer for Bloody Hell. This is the latest horror flick from filmmaker Alister Grierson (Sanctum, Tiger) and is set to make its rounds on the festival circuit starting this month. Before that happens, the studio has released a tease of what's to come. As we can see from the trailer, this looks to bring the pop-horror goods.

The trailer opens up with a look at our lead character, Rex Coen, who has quite the checkered past, as we quickly discover. He has gained some unwanted notoriety through what appear to be some truly wild, highly publicized incidents. He then decides to try and escape it all. Though that turns out to be a huge mistake as Rex soon finds himself enduring new misery that is far worse than what he left behind. Much is left to be discovered by the action shifts as Rex is forced to try and escape a family full of psychos.

Bloody Hell centers on a man with a mysterious past who flees the country to escape his own personal hell, only to arrive somewhere much, much, much worse. The cast includes Ben O'Toole, Caroline Craig, Matthew Sutherland, Travis Jeffery, Jack Finsterer, Meg Fraser and Ashlee Lollback. Robert Benjamin penned the screenplay. Brett Thornquest, Joshua Paul and Steven Matusko serve as producers. Arclight's Gary Hamilton previously had this to say about the movie.

"A film as original as Bloody Hell doesn't come along every day. It is wildly fresh and one of the best films of the genre we have ever seen. This is not just another horror movie. It's brilliantly made, expertly acted with a unique story that sets the film apart from all others. The filmmaking team's elevated take on the genre is just terrific and will have audiences jumping in their seats and laughing at the same time. We couldn't be happier to represent such a fantastic film."

The movie has a packed festival schedule ahead of its upcoming theatrical release. It will hold its world premiere at Fantasy Filmfest on September 13. Next up will be its Australian premiere at Brisbane International Film Festival on October 3, followed by its Spanish premiere at Molins Film Festival on November 6. Its North American Festival Premiere will be announced soon. Though with Fantastic Fest likely to offer a digital edition this year, that seems like a possible landing spot. If things go well, this is expected to be the first part of a new trilogy.

To go along with the trailer, the studio has also released a new poster, which we have included for you to check out as well. Bloody Hell will first bee released in Australia on October 8. Further announcements regarding the movie's North American and International release in theaters and on all platforms is expected soon. The movie is expected to have its rollout in the U.S. in early 2021 from Arclight Films. Be sure to check out the new trailer for yourself.