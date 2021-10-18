Thanks to DC Fandome, we now have our first look at what Cobra Kai star Xolo Maridueña will look like when he suits up as DC superhero Blue Beetle courtesy of some newly release concept art. Due to premiere exclusively on HBO Max, Blue Beetle will be an installment in the DC Extended Universe franchise and center on Maridueña as Jamie Reyes.

During DC FanDome 2021, concept art for the Blue Beetle movie suit was revealed, and it looks sick. #DCFanDome | https://t.co/2djgWfoyaEpic.twitter.com/ZecY4T54iJ — IGN (@IGN) October 16, 2021

Well, that certainly looks like Blue Beetle, alright. Sporting the yellow eyes, blue costume and stingers of the DC comic book counterpart, this live action take on the superhero's suit is an especially accurate representation that screams Blue Beetle. Crouched, electrified and ready for action in front of a neon-lit El Paso, this look at Blue Beetle hopefully teases the epic scope and visuals of the HBO Max original.

While not much has yet been revealed about Blue Beetle, we do know that the project will focus on Jaime Reyes, the third person to take up the Blue Beetle mantle, in the DC movie. Created in 2005 by comic book superstars Keith Giffen and Cully Hamner with Hollywood screenwriter John Rogers, the relaunch of the character with Jamie Reyes, a Mexican-American teenager, under the blue armour proved to be one of DC's most successful new launches in decades, with Reyes going on to feature in multiple comic book runs and animated shows, as well as a popular live-action one-off on Smallville. Much like prior Blue Beetles, Reyes gains his powers after discovering a "sacred scarab", which attaches to his back and morphs into a battle suit allowing him to fight crime and travel in space.

The Jaime Reyes version of Blue Beetle remains one of DC's most popular characters, and with the character's intriguing backstory alongside a visually interesting set of powers, the character will surely be a welcome addition to the live-action DC universe.

Maridueña, who was cast in the Blue Beetle title role back in August, has since expressed his thoughts over bringing the popular superhero to DC's ever-expanding movie universe. "The only thing that is on my mind right now is just the fact that he's Latino," Maridueña explained. "I have so much pride in getting to be a part of this project with Angel, someone like him. I think it's so important, and I don't want to stand on the soapbox for too long but representation is so important."

The young actor, who has already demonstrated his affinity for the more physical side of things in Netflix's Karate Kid sequel series, Cobra Kai, has also revealed that he plans to dedicate himself to training in order to bring Blue Beetle to life on the small screen, and make him a worthy addition to the world of DC movies. "It's such a great opportunity, and I'm not going to take it lightly, and we're about to make a kick-ass movie," Maridueña said.

Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer will serve as screenwriter on Blue Beetle, with Angel Manuel Soto set to direct. Production is expected to start in early 2022. This concept art debuted at DC FanDome.