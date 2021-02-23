Another DC movie just took a major step forward. Warner Bros. has tapped Angel Manuel Soto (Charm City Kings) to direct Blue Beetle. The project had been in the works, in its current form, since November 2018. It has been, it would seem, quietly coming together in the background. Now, a filmmaker is in place to make it a reality, which will ultimately result in DC's first Latino-fronted superhero movie.

According to a new report, Angel Manuel Soto has locked down the directing gig. He will be working from a screenplay by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer (Miss Bala). There is no word yet on who will be starring in the leading role but the movie will center on the Jaime Reyes version of the character. Production is expected to begin in the fall. Soto had this to say in a statement.

"It is an honor to direct Blue Beetle, the first Latino superhero film for DC. I want to sincerely thank everyone at Warner Bros. and DC for trusting me to bring Jaime Reyes to life. I can't wait to make history together."

Blue Beetle has long been eyed for a movie. At one point, the plan was to team him up with Booster Gold, but those plans fell through. Jaime Reyes is the third person in the pages of DC comics to hold the title. Dan Garrett and Ted Kord previously served as the hero. Reyes was introduced in 2006 in the Infinite Crisis storyline. He was created by Keith Giffen, John Rogers, and Cully Hamner. Following his introduction, Reyes went on to lead a solo title in the publisher's lineup. Reyes gains his powers after discovering a strange scarab on his way home from school. It attaches itself to him and grants Reyes armor, enhanced speed, weapons and wings.

This is one of many movie projects that DC Films has coming down the pipeline. Next up is Zack Snyder's Justice League, which debuts next month, followed by The Suicide Squad, which arrives in theaters and on HBO Max in August. The studio also has The Batman, The Flash, Black Adam, Aquaman 2 and Shazam: Fury of the Gods, among others, in various stages of development. DC's most recent effort, Wonder Woman 1984, arrived in late 2020 to mixed reviews and muted box office, in part due to its simultaneous debut on HBO Max. Warner Bros. will be using this hybrid strategy for all of its movies throughout 2021.

Blue Beetle was originally created for Fox Comics back in 1939 by Charles Wojtkowski. Fox went out of business in the 80s. DC then purchased the publisher's characters and introduced them into its shared universe. Angel Manuel Soto is known best for his acclaimed 2020 feature Charm City Kings. Some of his other credits include 2012's Frailty and 2015's The Farm (La Granja). Blue Beetle does not yet have a release date set. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details on the project are made available. This news comes to us via The Wrap.