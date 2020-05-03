Disneyland and Disney World have both been closed since mid-May. And while Disney Parks would definitely like to get things back up and running sometime this summer, a reopen date is still undetermined. Which means Star Wars fans aren't able to visit the somewhat new attraction Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge. While that may be disappointing to many, Disney has now made things a little bit easier. They have released the official recipe for their coveted Blue Milk.

Blue Milk was first seen in A New Hope. The preferred beverage of Aunt Beru, Luke Skywalker can be seen drinking the tasty liquid on Tatooine before Stormtroopers light up his foster parents searching for a pair of droids. With most of us still stuck in self-isolation, the recipe for Blue Milk can now serve as a little kitchen getaway to a galaxy far, far away.

Though, you're going to want to make a grocery store run, as it's doubtful many of you have some of these needed ingredients. Heck, your local supermarket may not even have them on shelves. But all of the needed ingredients are of the earth, so you might have to order some of this stuff on line.

Disney is notorious for keeping its Disney Parks recipes locked in the vault. But they have opened up on how to make some of these tasty treats at home in the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, which is available for purchase right now. Want to make your own Ronto Wrap at home? Or have some of that delicious Ewok Tip-Yip you've heard so much about?

Many Star Wars fans have wondered what Blue Milk tastes like, and now there is no telling when they'll be able to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge for themselves. So here we go, folks. This is what you'll need to make some at home for your self-isolation.

Disneyland Galaxy's Edge Bantha Chai

1 serving

Here's what you'll need:

2 cups rice milk (or milk of your choice)

2 teaspoons arrowroot powder

1 blue butterfly pea tea bag

1 inch fresh ginger root, thinly sliced

pinch of ground cardamom

pinch of ground mace

1 to 2 tablespoons sugar, to taste

Here's how to make it:

1. IIn a small saucepan, whisk together the milk and arrowroot powder. Place over medium-low heat.

2. Add the remaining ingredients to the pan and combine, whisking occasionally, until steaming.

3. Let mixture steep about 5 minutes, until it is a rich blue color and smells strongly of spice.

4. Remove from heat and strain into a mug. Enjoy right away.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook is an official Disneyland cookbook, and it comes from writers Chelsea Monroe-Cassel and Marc Sumerak. There are plenty of other fun snacks and tasty treats locked inside these pages for Star Wars fans to try out at home. Also included are cocktail recipes from Oga's Cantina. You can buy the book at Amazon.