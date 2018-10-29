Blue My Mind will definitely blow your mind. It's a mermaid tale of teenage proportions that arrives in the wake of a horror movie season ripe with scary transformations. The award-winning horror fantasy thriller is heading to North America after its award-winning International run. Today, we have the hair-raising trailer and poster for this unique coming of age story.

Blue My Mind follows a young woman whose body is changing. Though, she's not just merely going through puberty. Mia's body is suddenly taking on fish-like characteristics. Some are calling it the perfect companion piece to this month's chilling remake of Suspiria. It will also make one Hell of a double feature with Guillermo Del Toro's Oscar-winning creature from the deep feature The Shape of Water. Blue My Mind also stands on its own slippery tail as a quaint horror treat.

Many genre fans have been hearing about Blue My Mind from their overseas compatriots, so they'll be happy to know that the movie is finally getting released in the states this November. Yes, as you can tell from the new one-sheet, there is something frighteningly fishy going on in Lisa Brühlmann's shocking debut feature Blue My Mind, in theaters and On Demand this winter through Uncork'd Entertainment.

An elegiac allegory accompanied by hauntingly visceral body horror, Blue My Mind is part Suspiria and part The Metamorphosis but largely incontestably unique. Luna Wedler and Zoë Pastelle Holthuizen headline a celebrated fantasy-drama about a young woman who faces an overwhelming transformation which calls her entire existence into question. Her body is changing radically, and despite desperate attempts to halt the process, she is soon forced to accept that nature is far more powerful than her.

The limited theatrical run for November kicks off in los Angeles at the Laemmle Glendale, where the film runs for two weeks thru to November 15. The film will also play on the big screen in Columbus (10/26), Denver (10/26), and Tuscon (11/9), with other cities to be announced. The VOD will be release on November 13 on such platforms as iTunes, Amazon Instant, Vudu, Google Play, xbox, Fandango Now, YouTube and Dish.

In Blue My Mind, 15-year-old Mia and her parents move to the suburbs of Zürich. While Mia plunges into a wild teenager existence, her body begins to change oddly. First hardly noticeably, but then with a force that threatens to drive her out of her mind. Mia's transformation progresses inexorably, and she turns into the being which has slumbered within her for years... and is now gaining the upper hand.

Blue My Mind stars Luna Wedler and Zoë Pastelle Holthuizen. Lisa Brühlmann is directing from her own script. You can watch the trailer and checkout the bathtub-soaked poster direct from Uncork'd Entertainment.