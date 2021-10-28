A new docuseries about The Blues Brothers is in development. Per THR, Dan Aykroyd is partnering up with the late John Belushi's widow, Judith Belushi Pisano, as well as her son Lucas Pisano, to help develop the series about the iconic characters portrayed by Aykroyd and Belushi. Utopia Originals will produce alongside ALG Brands.

The untitled Blues Brothers documentary series will feature never before seen material delving into both the characters and the friendship of the actors portraying them. It doesn't yet have a distributor but will soon be shopped to potential buyers. It is also said to highlight the "sensitivities of race in the music industry and reveals the mindsets, intentions and follow-through of the creators."

"Last year, The Blues Brothers film was selected by The Library of Congress to the National Film Registry, and being in this most worthwhile cultural preservation initiative made us realize there remains more to this story," said Dan Aykroyd in a statement. "Judy and I are pleased to collaborate with Utopia Originals to produce the only authorized, optimized, socio-forensic examination of the Blues Brothers and the world that created and embraces them."

He added: "Much will be revealed that even I, as one of the originators, might not have been aware of. In the end, it will be all about the artists and their music."

"[The docuseries will] frame the Blues Brothers phenomenon as a springboard to explore the greater world of blues, rhythm and blues and gospel," said Judith Belushi Pisano. "Opening that door is interesting and exciting and undoubtedly will bring a great deal of depth to the project. With this collaboration, we continue Dan and John's original mission to share their passion for this music and, foremost, to celebrate the artists who created it. We expect this to be a significant historical and cultural investigation."

Of the upcoming docuseries, Utopia head of content Danielle DiGiacomo also says, "The image of Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi, dressed in matching suits, donning sunglasses, and fedoras, is globally iconic. Behind that image is a fascinating, multi-layered story of two legendary comedians - driven by a pure love of music - embarking on a years' long, roller-coaster journey riddled with unbelievable ups and downs."

Created through sketches on Saturday Night Live, The Blues Brothers ventured onto the big screen with their own movie in 1980. Directed by John Landis, it starred Dan Aykroyd and John Belushi in the lead roles with appearances from other big names like James Brown, Ray Charles, Aretha Franklin, Carrie Fisher, and Uncle Buck star John Candy. The movie has developed a large cult following in the years since.

As John Belushi passed away in 1982, he was not a part of the 1998 sequel Blues Brothers 2000. That movie brought in John Goodman, Joe Morton, and J. Evan Bonifant to co-star with Dan Ayrkroyd with John Landis also returning to direct. The sequel just wasn't the same without Belushi's involvement and came nowhere close to matching the success of the original. Looking back into what made that original incarnation so special will be at the heart of the upcoming docuseries. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.