When looking into the horror and slasher genre of film, Blumhouse Productions has been the go to studio for well over the past decade. Producing huge franchises like that of The Purge, Insidious and the Happy Death Day series, it's no wonder why Blumhouse began to capitalize on their popularity with the emergence of 'BlumFest'.

Starting in 2020, 'BlumFest' was a fully virtual event that provided both new insights and new footage for fans that were excited about what the production company had to offer. As far as the highlights for last year go, the Q & A discussion panel featured talents like Patrick Wilson, Katheryn Newton, Vince Vaughn, Ethan Hawke and Jamie Lee Curtis (just to name a few).

As well, the footage that was unveiled was a brief sneak peak at Halloween Kills, which featured a voice-over from Curtis and some images as to what to expect in the film. Moving to today, 'BlumFest' has been confirmed for a second go and will be taking place on October 1st of 2021. The announcement video for the event was released on May 4th of 2021 and featured Jason Blum, founder of Blumhouse Productions, in a Jedi robe letting fans know of what was to come. Although nothing specific was mentioned, the announcement itself should provide some excitement for those waiting to hear about Blumhouse's projects.

Looking into what can be expected to be shown at the second annual 'BlumFest', the biggest one that will most likely be on people's minds is that of Halloween Kills. Expected to release on October 15th of 2021, Halloween Kills continues where Halloween 2018 leaves off and, through various sources, promises to be a bigger and badder sequel to the original film. With the release date being two weeks off after 'BlumFest' fans can surely expect to get some insight from Jason Blum and the cast.

As well, it also wouldn't be too shocking if fans were given a bit of a sneak preview for Halloween Ends during the event, which is set to be released on October 14th of 2022. Jamie Lee Curtis is set to reprise her role as Laurie Strode for the sequel.

Another title people may hear about is The Black Phone. Starring Ethan Hawke and scheduled for a January 28th, 2022 release, The Black Phone is based on the Joe Hill book of the same name. The story revolves around a kidnapped individual who finds a phone that is able to pick up the voices of the kidnappers former victims. As Ethan Hawke was involved with the last 'BlumFest', it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see him return for round 2.

The longshot of the possible talking points for the 2nd 'BlumFest' could be The Exorcist sequel that David Gordon Green is in talks to direct. With regards to an article from The Observer on December 21st of 2020, no comment has been made about Green's standing as director, but considering the success of the new Halloween, the reasoning is certainly there.