Blumhouse Productions is continuing to expand its brand of horror on the small screen. The production company has cut a deal with premium network EPIX. Under the newly-announced partnership, Blumhouse will produce eight standalone horror/genre-thriller movies exclusively for the network.

Jason Blum, the head of Blumhouse Productions, is set to serve as executive producer on all of the movies. The first movie is titled A House on the Bayou. It comes from writer/director Alex McAulay (Don't Tell A Soul). They aren't wasting any time, as production is expected to commence in late spring. The current plan is to release the movie on EPIX in December 2021. Casting is currently underway. A brief logline for the movie has been revealed as well, which reads as follows.

"The film follows a troubled couple and their preteen daughter who go on vacation to an isolated house in the Louisiana bayou to reconnect as a family. But when unexpected visitors arrive, their facade of family unity starts to unravel, as terrifying secrets come to light."

The rest of these original movies will debut in 2022. That means the network will get seven movies next year from Blumhouse, which is a testament to the studio's overall output. Aside from its theatrical offerings, such as Halloween Kills later this year and the upcoming Paranormal Activity reboot, Blumhouse found success with Welcome to the Blumhouse for Amazon. Similarly, it involved a series of original movies debuting exclusively on Prime Video. The company also has its Into the Dark anthology series for Hulu. Michael Wright, president of EPIX, had this to say.

"Blumhouse's track record of producing high-quality, audience-favorite films have made them a driving force in the horror genre renaissance, and have been top-notch partners for EPIX. We can't wait to work with Jason Blum and his talented team in this new capacity, and make EPIX the exclusive home of more Blumhouse content."

Chris McCumber, President of Blumhouse Television, had this to say.

"This partnership with EPIX is an additional opportunity for us to collaborate with a great team in helping them grow their slate of genre films, while continuing to bring Blumhouse fans the kind of programming they know and love."

Blumhouse has made a name for itself producing micro-budget movies that often become huge hits. The company has produced over 150 movies and television series. To date, those movies have earned more than $4.8 billion at the box office. As for EPIX, the premium television network has recently tripled the amount of original programming on its roster. Some notable shows include Godfather of Harlem, starring and executive produced by Forest Whitaker, as well as Pennyworth, the origin story of Batman's butler Alfred. They also have the drama Chapelwaite coming up, which is based on the short story Jerusalem's Lot by Stephen King. Oscar-winner Adrian Brody is set to star in the leading role. We'll be sure to keep you posted as more details on the deal between Blumhouse and EPIX are made available.