Stay at home orders may still be in place this October so your friends at Blumhouse want to bring the Halloween fun to you at home, with our first annual BlumFest.

Join the stars from the upcoming Blumhouse films Freaky and The Craft: Legacy; talent and filmmakers from some of your favorite Blumhouse feature films and television series; and several surprise guests, on Thursday, October 29 at 10am PT on Blumhouse's YouTube channel and Facebook page for a celebration composed of virtual panels, sneak previews, updates and news announcements from your favorite genre movies and TV shows, which will help get you through these scary days.

"This year has sidelined a lot for all of us, but Halloween is a treasured season at Blumhouse, so we conceived BlumFest to celebrate with our fans via a virtual event that will feature exclusive interviews and never-before-seen footage on an upcoming release or two," said Jason Blum, Blumhouse CEO & founder.

Hosted and moderated by Jacqueline Coley, editor at Rotten Tomatoes, BlumFest 2020 will feature news announcements and virtual panels with the cast and filmmakers from the following Blumhouse projects.

Welcome to the Blumhouse

Join Jennifer Salke, Head of Amazon Studios and Jason Blum for a lively conversation about the successful collaboration between Amazon and Blumhouse on the recently launched films, The Lie, Nocturne, Evil Eye and Black Box. Mamoudou Athie from the film Black Box will join the conversation, along with surprise guests for an announcement or two. The four films are available to stream on Amazon Prime Video now.

The Craft: Legacy

Writer / director Zoe Lister Jones and her film's coven, stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, and Zoey Luna have a bewitching chat about continuing the original film cult hit and reveal secrets from the set. The film is set for an Wednesday, October 28 (midnight EST) release on PVOD and EST in North America, with a planned theatrical release in select international countries.

Freaky

Writer / director Chris Landon; stars Vince Vaughn and Kathryn Newton; and producer Jason Blum talk about the highly anticipated body swapping horror comedy that will arrive in theaters on Friday, November 13 in the US and in select international markets.

Halloween Kills

Writer / director David Gordon Green; actress and icon Jamie Lee Curtis; franchise producer Malek Akkad from Trancas Films; producer Bill Block from Miramax; and producer Jason Blum convene to talk about the upcoming film's October 2021 release.

The Good Lord Bird

Executive producer, writer and star, Ethan Hawke, of the critically acclaimed series, and series executive producer Jason Blum discuss their most recent collaboration, which is currently airing on Showtime.

Watch for surprise guests who will share exclusive news about unannounced Blumhouse projects coming soon.