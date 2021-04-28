Bo Burnham is almost finished with his next comedy special for Netflix. Called Inside, the new special has been in the works over the past year with Burnham filming the project alone with no crew or audience. The comedian, actor, and filmmaker took to Twitter on Wednesday to release a teaser video promoting the new special, and you can take a look at it below.

hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it. pic.twitter.com/5a59IUrzVj — Bo Burnham (@boburnham) April 28, 2021

In the tweet, Bo Burnham writes, "hi. i made a new special. it was filmed by me, alone, without a crew or an audience, over the course of the past year. it is almost finished. i hope you like it."

For the fans wondering who was filming Bo in the first part of the video, Burnham added: "for those asking how i filmed the first shot alone, i didn't. that shot is from the end of my last special, five years ago."

A self-made celebrity, Burnham began his career as an entertainer by racking up hundreds of millions of views with his musical comedy on YouTube. This led to a record deal with Comedy Central Records with Burnham recording a comedy special for the network at the age of 18. This second special, what., was released in 2013 on Netflix as well as his YouTube channel, bringing the comedian greater fame. His third special, Make Happy, was released exclusively on Netflix in 2016.

Burnham has also co-created and starred in the MTV series Zach Stone Is Gonna Be Famous. He made his debut as a screenwriter and director with the 2018 hit Eighth Grade, which was released to great critical acclaim. Burnham also starred as Ryan Cooper in the Emerald Fennell's Promising Young Woman, which was up for Best Picture and won Best Original Screenplay at the Oscars on Sunday.

"I do think, though, that this happened because Emerald and I are kind of similar-minded," Burnham said of his Promising Young Woman role in an interview with Complex. "Even though I wasn't consciously choosing it, I think our movies kind of talk to each other just because we're similar-minded people. And that's why we're attracted to each other to work together."

Burnham added: "I wasn't really even going into this going like, 'I want to speak to this thematic stuff.' It was really like, 'This is a story I could never tell. This is a perspective I don't have.' After doing my own things, it's like I really like the idea of, 'I just want to serve someone else's vision.' This is totally her vision. This is her story. This is her. And I'm just happy to be a function in whatever way I need to, to help her tell her story."

Along with writing new songs for the Sesame Street movie, Recently, it was announced that Burnham will play NBA legend Larry Bird in an upcoming sports drama series. Based on the book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s, the untitled series also stars Quincy Isaiah as Magic Johnson, Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul Jabbar, and Adrien Brody as Pat Riley. Written by Jim Hecht and Max Borenstein with Adam McKay directing, the project was given a series order in December at HBO. A release date hasn't yet been set. This news comes to us from Bo Burnham.