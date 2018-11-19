In 1989, Bob Lazar called into a Las Vegas radio station and claimed that he had helped to reverse engineer a UFO near Area 51. Jeremy Kenyon Lockyer Corbell's Bob Lazar: Area 51 & Flying Saucers documentary tells Lazar's story for the first time. Ever since that first call in 89, Lazar has been pretty elusive, only doing select interviews and showing up at the International UFO Congress in 2015. Lazar's allegations have made his life chaotic, but he's ready to set the record straight for the first time. The controversial documentary features narration by veteran actor Mickey Rourke.

Bob Lazar is a controversial figure in the Area 51 and UFO discussions. In addition to his allegations of reverse engineering an alien spacecraft, Lazar also claims that he has read official United States government documents that prove that humans and aliens have interacted for the last 10,000 years. Lazar also claims to hold degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and the California Institute of Technology, but there is no record of him ever attending either of the prestigious schools. Additionally, the United States government claims that he never worked for them. However, he is responsible for bringing Area 51 to the public eye.

Bob Lazar: Area 51 And Flying Saucers will be available on demand and digital starting December 18th. This is pretty big news for UFO enthusiasts since Lazar is such a huge figure in the world of exploring aliens. With that being said, there are just as many people who call the man a liar and a fraud, which is pretty much what happens whenever someone comes forward with news pertaining to aliens. While we wait for the full documentary to be released next month, you can check out the trailer for Bob Lazar: Area 51 And Flying Saucers below, thanks to the Orchard Movies YouTube channel.