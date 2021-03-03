Paramount's Bob Marley Biopic has found its director in King Richard helmer Reinaldo Marcus Green. Deadline reports that Green has officially boarded the project, which will be produced by the late reggae icon's family members Ziggy Marley, Rita Marley, and Cedella Marley on behalf of Tuff Gong. Robert Teitel is also producing.

"Bob Marley's music lives on in all of us," Reinaldo Marcus Green told Deadline in a statement. "His lyrics transcend continents, color, creed, and generations of people. It heals. It fights. It bleeds love and truth. It's a true honor and privilege to work with Ziggy and the Marley Family, and Paramount Pictures to bring his story to life. Audiences want to know the real Bob, the man as well as the legend. I trust this film will bring us closer to understanding his journey, his music, and continue to carry the torch of his legacy with humility and grace, and most of all, love."

Ziggy Marley added: "I am very excited to be hands-on in working to dive deeper into sharing the legacy of who our father Bob Marley is. It's an incredible responsibility that we take on with Reinaldo and the team at Paramount to tell the story of our father in a way that truly honors him and will also entertain, enlighten, uplift and inspire his fans and audiences around the world. It's like opening a window that has never been open before."

Green comes into the project with biopic experience, as he helmed the upcoming biopic King Richard for Will Smith and Warner Bros. Starring Smith in the lead role, the movie follows the father of tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams. The movie will be released in November, but it's already creating a lot of award season buzz as a big contender in the 2022-23 award season. The cast also includes Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal, and Tony Goldwyn.

Last year, Green's last movie, Joe Bell, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. Another biopic, the movie stars Mark Wahlberg as Joe Bell, the man who embarked on a cross-country walk to raise awareness of bullying following the suicide of his son. It was originally scheduled to be released last month before it was taken off the schedule, and it's not currently clear when Joe Bell will get a wide release.

A pioneer of reggae music, Bob Marley is one of the most well-known musical artists of all time. With hit songs like "One Love," "Buffalo Soldier," "Jammin'," Could You Be Loved, and Redemption Song, the late Jamaican's tunes are still enjoyed by fans all across the world. Sadly, Marley died of cancer in 1981 at the young age of 36, but not before establishing himself as one of the planet's most popular and beloved artists.

There's no word yet on who might be portraying Marley in the movie, but that's not going to be an easy feat for any actor. Fortunately, the project seems to be in good hands with Green at the helm. This news comes to us from Deadline.