Nobody star Bob Odenkirk has surprised audiences with his sudden emergence as an action star, with the actor now stating that he would love to return to the action-thriller genre. Action flick Nobody is currently killing it at the box office, with the Better Call Saul star proving his affinity for kicking ass and not bothering to take names.

"I would do it in a heartbeat. I loved making the action sequences. I love training for it. I love the cleverness of it. I love the engagement of your brain and your body. And so, yes, the answer is yes. On the other hand, I do continue to do everything that I did before. I'm writing a project right now, with David Cross."

Bob Odenkirk clearly fell in love with the process, with the actor seriously committing to his first action outing. Notably, Odenkirk does nearly all his own stunt work in the movie, having trained for some time in order to sell every punch and kick. Before the first frame was shot, Odenkirk had been training twice a day for 45 minutes in martial arts with stuntman Daniel Bernhardt, with the pair working out daily for at least two hours once filming began.

Odenkirk has since compared the action sequences to being like shooting comedic ones, which goes to explain why he's so good at them.

"In fact, the fight sequences, the closest thing I could bring them to were comedy sketches. They have a limited run, they have a little story, they have a beginning, middle, and end. There's a cleverness when you do it right, and you find these clever moments that keep you awake and keep the audience awake and surprises them, and make them laugh. These action sequences, as bloody and brutal as they are, are funny. You can't help but laugh. You have nothing to do but gasp and laugh. And I love them. I love it. And the truth is, making it, the closest thing I can compare it to is writing comedy, in a room of comedy writers, laughing and trying to solve problems in the sketch, in this idea. And then coming up with ideas that just make you howl."

Emmy award winner Bob Odenkirk stars in Nobody as Hutch Mansell, an underestimated and overlooked dad and husband, taking life's indignities on the chin and never pushing back. A nobody. When two thieves break into his suburban home one night, Hutch declines to defend himself or his family, hoping to prevent serious violence. His teenage son, Blake, is disappointed in him and his wife, Becca, seems to pull only further away.

The aftermath of the incident strikes a match to Hutch's long-simmering rage, triggering dormant instincts and propelling him on a brutal path that will surface dark secrets and lethal skills. In a barrage of fists, gunfire and squealing tires, Hutch must save his family from a dangerous adversary and ensure that he will never be underestimated as a nobody again.

Based on the response to Odenkirk's first action venture, audiences would no doubt return to theaters in a heartbeat to see him batter bad guys once again. Nobody is out now in theaters. This comes to us courtesy of Slash Film.