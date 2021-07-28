Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are wishing their old Breaking Bad co-star Bob Odenkirk well following reports of the actor's hospitalization. While filming an episode of Better Call Saul in New Mexico, Bob Odenkirk collapsed for unknown reasons and was rushed to the hospital. All day long, the Emmy-nominated actor has been receiving a vast outpouring of support from fans all over the world along with many of his personal friends and colleagues showing concern for his well being.

Bob Odenkirk originally debuted in his Better Call Saul role on the show's parent series Breaking Bad. The stars of Breaking Bad have now joined some of Odenkirk's Better Call Saul co-stars in sending love and support his way. Bryan Cranston, whose Walter White employed Saul Goodman as his criminal lawyer, posted an image of himself alongside Odenkirk from their Breaking Bad days. In the caption, he called for fans to send positive thoughts and prayers to Odenkirk.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Cranston said. "My friend, Bob Odenkirk collapsed last night on the set of Better Call Saul. He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

As Jesse Pinkman, Aaron Paul also had many memorable interactions with Odenkirk's Saul Goodman on Breaking Bad. On his own Instagram account, Paul posted a photo of Odenkirk along with a message of support. In the caption, he simply writes, "I love you my friend."

Other members of the extended Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul families have been sending love to Odenkirk as well. Betsy Brandt, who played Marie Schrader on all five seasons of Breaking Bad, took to Twitter to write, "My [heart] is in New Mexico with my friend @mrbobodenkirk."

My ❤️ is in New Mexico with my friend @mrbobodenkirk — Betsy Brandt (@betsy_brandt) July 28, 2021

Better Call Saul star Michael Mando, who plays Nacho Varga on the Breaking Bad spinoff, said in another tweet: "Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let's hope to have him back as soon as possible. I love u so much, my friend xo."

Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let’s hope to have him back as soon as possible 🤍 I love u so much, my friend xo pic.twitter.com/FF0kC3uN1J — Michael Mando (@MandoMichael) July 28, 2021

The first three seasons of Better Call Saul featured Michael McKean as Chuck McGill, the older brother to Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill. A separate tweet from McKean reads, "Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother."

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

Odenkirk played Saul Goodman in a recurring role on Breaking Bad, emerging as one of the show's few survivors. Because he was such a fan favorite, Saul was the one character that was given a spinoff series, and Better Call Saul has become a critical hit in its own right as well. Odenkirk has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor at the Emmys for his role on the spinoff on four separate occasions; he previously won Emmys for his writing on SNL and The Ben Stiller Show.

As of now, there still hasn't been any updates on Odenkirk's condition. Certainly, the tremendous outpouring of love and support that's getting sent his way from so many people can only help his recovery, whatever it is the 58-year-old might be dealing with. Get well soon, Bob. The news of Odenkirk collapsing on set was first reported by TMZ.