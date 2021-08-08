Bob Odenkirk appreciates all of the love he's gotten over the past week, even if it makes him feel like he's living his own version of It's a Wonderful Life. Last week, Odenkirk had quite the health scare when he had collapsed and fallen into unconsciousness on the set of Better Call Saul. As updates on his health were not immediate, the news had put the internet into a frenzy with fans everywhere fearing the worst.

Fortunately, Bob Odenkirk is going to be okay. The actor has since revealed that he suffered a small heart attack but that he's now on the mend. Taking to Twitter, Odenkirk has provided another update to let his followers know that he's doing much better. He also shared his thoughts on so many people insisting that the world needs Bob Odenkirk, which reminds him of It's a Wonderful Life, the classic movie about a man whose guardian angel shows him how much he's positively affected the lives of others.

"I am doing great," Odenkirk said. "I've had my very own 'It's a wonderful life' week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let's keep expectations reasonable!"

I am doing great. I’ve had my very own “It’s a wonderful life” week of people insisting I make the world slightly better. Wow! Thank you, I love everyone right now but let’s keep expectations reasonable! — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) August 7, 2021

AMC, the network behind Better Call Saul, also offered some support for Odenkirk recently. In the company's second-quarter earnings call with Wall Street analysts, CEO Josh Sapan described Odenkirk as "someone who's very close to us and our company." He also said how the people at AMC Networks have "been lucky enough to know and work with Bob for a very long time."

"It's close to impossible to spend any time around Bob without developing great appreciation for his talents and spirit and who he is as a person. We are so glad he's on the mend and just wanted to pause and wish him all the best in his recovery, which is now underway," Sapan added.

The plan at this time seems to be for Odenkirk to take as much time as needed to get back to 100%. It's unclear how the incident will affect the production of the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul. AMC hasn't announced an official premiere date for the final episodes just yet, but it's expected to arrive sometime in early 2022. Odenkirk's performance in particular on the series as criminal lawyer Saul Goodman has been met with widespread praise, earning him multiple nominations for an Emmy.

Odenkirk also put his physical limits to the test as the star of this year's action thriller movie Nobody. Written by John Wick creator Derek Kolstad, the movie stars Odenkirk in the lead role as a man resorting to extreme violence to keep his family safe from a vengeful drug lord. Nobody was a hit with critics and at the box office, and Kolstad was reported last month to be working on the script for a sequel.

Always able to deliver an outstanding performance on screen and just as wonderful behind the scenes, the world is most definitely much better off with Odenkirk here with us. Best of luck goes out to Odenkirk with his continued recovery. This news comes to us from Bob Odenkirk on Twitter.