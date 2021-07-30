Bob Odenkirk has broken his silence after a major health scare earlier this week. While filming an episode for the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, Odenkirk reportedly collapsed after suffering what was later described as a "heart-related incident." In a new statement posted to his personal Twitter account, the 60-year-old actor confirmed that it was a heart attack while providing fans with an update on his health.

I had a small heart attack. But I'm going to be ok thanks to Rosa Estrada and the doctors who knew how to fix the blockage without surgery.

Also, AMC and SONYs support and help throughout this has been next-level. I'm going to take a beat to recover but I'll be back soon. — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) July 30, 2021

"Hi. It's Bob," Odenkirk says in the tweet. "Thank you. To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week. And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It's overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much."

This is fantastic news considering how grim things were looking at the beginning. When TMZ first broke the news of the incident, it was reported that Odenkirk had fallen into unconsciousness when he collapsed on the Better Call Saul set. There were no immediate updates on his condition, leading to many fans fearing the worst. Many of his closest friends and colleagues had also been praying for his recovery.

"Today I woke up to news that has made me anxious all morning," Bryan Cranston posted to Instagram the morning after. "He is in the hospital in Albuquerque and receiving the medical attention he needs but his condition is not known to the public as yet. Please take a moment in your day today to think about him and send positive thoughts and prayers his way, thank you."

Fortunately, Odenkirk's son had shared the news online that the actor was "going to be okay," and everyone was able to breathe a sigh of relief. Shortly before Odenkirk released his own statement, his Mr. Show co-star also said in a separate tweet that his friend was doing great and would be reaching out personally to thank his fans as well.

The tweet reads: "Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad spinoff series, follows Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill, chronicling his rise from a lowly conman to flashy lawyer. After five seasons, the series has impressed critics with Odenkirk earning four Emmy nominations for his work on the show. On the big screen, Odenkirk also recently made a splash with the success of Nobody, an action thriller written by the creator of John Wick starring Odenkirk as an action hero.

It's unclear at this time how long Better Call Saul will delay shooting to allow Odenkirk the necessary time to safely recover, but his health is obviously what's most important. The plan is for the series to air in early 2022 on AMC, but no official premiere date has yet been set. The good news is that Odenkirk is doing fantastic and that he says he'll be back "soon." This news comes to us from Bob Odenkirk on Twitter.