We finally have an update on Bob Odenkirk after the actor recently collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul due to a reported "heart-related incident." On Tuesday, the 58-year-old actor had reportedly fallen before he was quickly tended to by crew members and rushed to the local hospital in New Mexico. While things were looking "touch and go" for Odenkirk over the last day, his family has confirmed that the actor is now "stable" and things are looking much, much better.

Per the report, Bob Odenkirk had fallen unconscious when he collapsed on the Better Call Saul set, but he's currently awake in an Albuquerque hospital. It's also said that he didn't regain consciousness until after he'd been at the hospital for hours, and things didn't look very good at all in the beginning. He's now lucid and it's looking like "he's now out of the woods," though the actor could still use the support so many fans have been sending his way.

"We can confirm Bob is in stable condition after experiencing a heart-related incident," a rep for the actor said in a statement, via THR. "He and his family would like to express gratitude for the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, as well as his cast, crew and producers who have stayed by his side. The Odenkirks would also like to thank everyone for the outpouring of well wishes and ask for their privacy at this time as Bob works on his recovery."

Nate Odenkirk, Bob's son, also tweeted, "He's going to be okay."

It was TMZ that first broke the story of Odenkirk's collapse. When the incident happened, Bob and his fellow cast members were shooting a scene when he suddenly fell to the ground. He was surrounded by crew members as they called an ambulance, and with the actor unconscious, we can only imagine what that must have been like for the cast and crew to witness. It's also been worrying for fans hoping that he's okay, and this new update seems like a good start.

While Odenkirk is recovering, many members of his Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad family joined the fans in offering their support. Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul, and Betsy Brandt of Breaking Bad all posted heartfelt messages for Odenkirk on Instagram, recalling the times they'd spent with him back when Breaking Bad was still shooting. Better Call Saul stars Michael McKean and Michael Mando also paid tribute to Odenkirk while calling for his recovery.

"Last night our dear Bob was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed on stage. Send all your positive energy and love to him and his family - let's hope to have him back as soon as possible. I love u so much, my friend xo," McKean wrote in a tweet.

Odenkirk has been working on the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, a Breaking Bad prequel series that shows how his character Jimmy McGill comes to be the criminal lawyer Saul Goodman. For years, fans have been wondering how the story of Saul Goodman will ultimately come to an end after these two amazing shows. What's more important than anything, however, is for Odenkirk to first get well. This news comes to us from The Hollywood Reporter.

