Better Call Saul star Bob Odenkirk has been rushed to hospital after collapsing on the set of the sixth and final season of the Breaking Bad spinoff show. The 58 year old was surrounded by crew members after the collapse, and was soon receiving medical care, which is still on going. The cause of the collapse is currently unknown and it is unclear when Odenkirk will be released from hospital. As the news broke of the star's hospitalization, friends and colleagues tweeted support, while fans of the actor and the show shared their best wishes for a speedy recovery.

David Cross, who starred alongside Odenkirk in Mr. Show with Bob and David, posted, "I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this." Better Call Saul co-star Michael McKean added, "Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother." One Twitter user commented a sentiment echoed by many, writing, "The overwhelming outpouring of love I am seeing for Bob Odenkirk right now tells me everything that I need to know about the man. That doesn't happen accidentally. May he recover soon from what, I hope, is not anything serious."

I will share what I know when I can but Bob is one of the strongest people I know both physically and spiritually. He WILL get through this. — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 28, 2021

Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk. You got this, brother. — Michael McKean (@MJMcKean) July 28, 2021

The overwhelming outpouring of love I am seeing for Bob Odenkirk right now tells me everything that I need to know about the man. That doesn't happen accidentally. May he recover soon from what, I hope, is not anything serious. — Keith W. Cunningham (@CartoonKeith) July 28, 2021

While many have mirrored the hope that Odenkirk will make a swift recovery, there are some who have been more worried by the tweet by Cross, which it has been suggested makes it sound like the actor's situation is in a bad way. While updates will follow when there is a change in the circumstances, it will be a long wait for his fans, friends and family in the meantime.

Bob Odenkirk came to attention of a whole new audience when he took on the role of underhanded lawyer Saul Goodman in Breaking Bad, a role that he would go on to play in his spinoff series and would earn him four Emmy nominations. The sixth and final season of Better Call Saul was originally slated to air this year, but due to frequent pandemic-related delays, the show has been moved to 2022. It is unclear how Odenkirk's collapse yesterday will affect the rest of the filming schedule, and will all depend on how serious the matter turns out to be. Hopefully, he is soon back doing what he does best.

As well as the new Saul season, Odenkirk is also expected to release a memoir next year, looking back at his career from Saturday Night Live, which he began working on in 1987, to his current role and everything in between in what has been a glowing career. Recently, he starred in Nobody, a Universal feature for which we received a high amount of praise when the film came out earlier this year in March.

While we wait for more information on the actor's condition, we join all those sharing prayers and best wishes for a speedy recovery, and thoughts are with his nearest and dearest at this time. This news arrives from The Hollywood Reporter.