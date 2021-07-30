Things are looking much better for Bob Odenkirk according to his longtime friend and former comedy partner David Cross. Earlier this week, Odenkirk's friends, family, and fans had quite the scare when it was reported that Bob Odenkirk was in the hospital after collapsing on the set of Better Call Saul. Little else was known about what happened at the time, prompting an outpouring of support and well wishes from all over the world.

Fortunately, Bob's son Nate Odenkirk has since confirmed that the beloved actor is "going to be okay." On Twitter, David Cross --- who co-starred with Odenkirk on the cult favorite comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David --- posted another new update on Friday. After personally speaking to Odenkirk on the phone, Cross says he's now "doing great" and is really happy for all of the support he's been blessed with at this time.

"Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing," David Cross said. "Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!!"

Just got off the phone with Bob and he's doing great! Joking and japing and joshing. Both he and his family are overwhelmed with the outpouring of love and concern everyone has shown. You will be hearing from him soon. But he's doing really well!!! — david cross✍ (@davidcrosss) July 30, 2021

When the incident happened, Bob Odenkirk was on the set of Better Call Saul to shoot an episode for the sixth and final season. He reportedly collapsed and fell unconscious with paramedics rushing him to a local hospital soon after. It has since been revealed that Odenkirk suffered from a "heart-related incident" but that he was recovering well. This new update from Cross only brings about some further relief from everyone who had initially feared the worst.

Odenkirk has been playing the role of Saul Goodman since Breaking Bad had dominated the small screen as one of television's most popular shows. It was his character of all people to be given a spinoff series as Odenkirk shined so well in his role as a conman turned lawyer. He has impressed fans and critics with his performance as Jimmy "Saul Goodman" McGill which adds a lot of depth to his character that fans didn't get on the original series.

Previously, Odenkirk and Cross starred on the sketch comedy series Mr. Show with Bob and David. The series aired for four seasons between 1995-1998, consisting of Odenkirk and Cross acting out sketches with special guest comedians like Paul F. Tompkins, Sarah Silverman, Jack Black, Mary Lynn Rajskub, and Scott Aukerman. It was nominated for four Primetime Emmy Awards and remains a cult favorite for longtime fans of both comedians.

More recently, Odenkirk went full John Wick in the action movie Nobody. The role is much more physical than anything fans had seen from Odenkirk before and his performance was widely acclaimed by viewers and critics. Ilya Niashuller directed using a script from John Wick creator Derek Kolstad with the movie also starring Connie Nielsen, RZA, and Christopher Lloyd. There has been early talk of a sequel but nothing is officially in development at this time.

All the best to Odenkirk with his continued recovery. Fans can't wait to see his final episodes as Saul Goodman on Better Call Saul, but what's more important than anything else is Bob's health. The new update on Odenkirk comes to us from David Cross on Twitter.

