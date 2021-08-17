Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed, a new documentary about beloved television icon Bob Ross, is premiering on Netflix this month. Ross, famous throughout the world for his work as a painter on the TV series The Joy of Painting, has long been one of the small screen's most popular personalities. He passed away in 1995 at the age of 52, but his legacy has endured with videos on YouTube and other streaming services always reintroducing The Joy of Painting to new generations of fans.

Releasing on Netflix on Aug. 25, Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed teases a darker side to what may have been happening with Ross's life behind the scenes. Very little is revealed about the documentary in the new trailer released by Netflix, with the streamer claiming that they can't show the "official" trailer until the movie is released. With creepy music playing in the background, the painter's voice can also be heard saying, "I've been wanting to get this story out for all these years." Watch the trailer below.

The official synopsis reads: "Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed brings us the shockingly untold story of the prolific landscape artist and host of The Joy of Painting. With a keen appreciation for nature, and a kind and gentle demeanor, Bob Ross encouraged everyone he met to embrace their creativity and believe in themselves, becoming a cultural phenomenon along the way. The man who famously said that there were no mistakes - just happy accidents - has brought sheer delight to the world for decades. Beyond the iconic hair, soothing voice and nostalgic paintings lies a mystery that many have yet to discover."

A big part of the recent resurgence in Bob's popularity with younger fans stems from Twitch hosting a marathon of The Joy of Painting in 2015. The streaming service later reported that 5.6 million viewers watched the marathon, leading to Twitch hosting a weekly rebroadcast of seasons of The Joy of Paintings each Monday. He further gained posthumous popularity when Netflix brought Ross to its service in 2016 with Beauty Is Everywhere, a 30-minute series consisting of footage used from The Joy of Painting.

It's been known that Ross was very secretive about his personal life and greatly valued his privacy. Following his death, Bob Ross Inc. has been very protective of his intellectual property and privacy to this day, but exceptions are made when it comes to honoring the pop culture icon. Last year, they partnered up with Magic: The Gathering to create new collectible cards featuring actual artwork from Bob Ross. The limited edition set of cards, called Happy Little Gathering, was released in 2020 and is no longer available for purchase.

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed will drop on Netflix on Aug. 25, 2021. For now, fans can only speculate what supposed secrets are in store to be revealed in the Netflix documentary, but it has many people intrigued nonetheless. Meanwhile, you can stream The Joy of Painting for free on the official YouTube channel forBob Ross.