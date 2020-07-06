Hours after hip hop mogul Kanye West made the announcement online that he was running for president of the United States in 2020, stand-up comedian and actor Bob Saget has announced a presidential campaign of his own. This all began on the evening of Independence Day, when West took to Twitter to tell his followers that he was making a bid for a seat in the Oval Office. "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," West says in the tweet.

Sensing an opportunity, Saget hopped on his own Twitter account. "Should I run for President too? I don't [know] much about anything..." Saget noted. On Sunday, Saget followed up with another tweet, teasing a big announcement to come soon after. "Last night, as a joke, I tweeted and asked if I should run for President too. But thanks to all your kind support, I've made a decision," the former America's Funniest Home Videos host proclaimed. He then tweeted a campaign poster calling for votes for Saget and John Stamos as president and vice president, adding the slogan, "Full House in the White House."

More than likely, Saget is just having some fun with the news of West's announced presidential campaign. As for West, it's a bit more difficult to tell just how serious the "Heartless" singer really is. West's tweet does not appear to be a joke in the same way as Saget's, nor has there been any follow-up announcements clarifying if the campaign will really happen or if West is merely trolling us all. In less than 24 hours time, West's tweet has also been liked more than a million times with countless responses offering their support. Still, it should also be noted West has not yet registered with the Federal Election Commission and has missed the deadline to file as an independent candidate in many states.

The concept of Kanye West becoming the next president of the United States is not all that far-fetched. Of course, the current president is perhaps best known for hosting The Celebrity Apprentice and launched his campaign with no prior political experience. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has also been named as the third-most backed presidential candidate behind Donald Trump and Joe Biden, even though he's not actively running for office. Clearly, many Americans are more than willing to vote in celebrities to help lead the country, so the chances of someone like West seem to be at least just as good as what Trump had in 2016.

We probably shouldn't hold our breath on seeing Saget become the next president, but fans of the comedian can still catch him on the small screen. He directed and starred in the Redbox Original movie Benjamin and recently finished playing the role of Danny Tanner on the Netflix Original series Fuller House. He also regularly tours with his stand-up comedy, though many of this year's shows had to be postponed. Who knows, maybe we actually will next see him standing behind a podium on a stage, debating Trump, Biden, and West in his bid for the United States presidency this year. It certainly wouldn't be the strangest thing to happen in 2020. This news comes to us from Bob Saget on Twitter.