Just when it feels like things can't get any worse, we have gotten word that celebrity feline Bob the Cat has sadly passed away on June 15 at 14 years old. Credited for saving the life of author and former addict James Bowen, Bob was featured in the A Street Cat Named Bob book series and movie adaptation, making the cat one of the planet's most beloved animals. "As James and Bob continued to find fans all over the world, Bob led an incredible life meeting well-wishers at book signings, travelling the world and coping with feline fame," the publisher Hodder & Stoughton said in a statement.

Heartbroken, Bowen has also spoken about the passing of his longtime companion. "Bob saved my life. It's as simple as that," Bowen stated. "He gave me so much more than companionship. With him at my side, I found a direction and purpose that I'd been missing. The success we achieved together through our books and films was miraculous. He's met thousands of people, touched millions of lives. There's never been a cat like him. And never will again. I feel like the light has gone out in my life. I will never forget him."

Bowen first met Bob the Cat by complete chance in the spring of 2007. Living in London, Bowen had returned home one night to find the cat in the hallway outside of his door. Initially, Bowen assumed the ginger cat must have belonged to one of his neighbors, so he left him be. As the days passed, it became apparent that nobody was taking care of the stray, and after checking with his neighbors to be sure it was nobody's pet, Bowen began to look after him. Noticing the orange feline following him everywhere he went, Bowen permanently adopted the little guy and gave him the name of Bob - naming the cat after the Twin Peaks character Killer BOB.

When onlookers noticed Bowen and Bob constantly traveling together, people began uploading videos of the two onto YouTube, turning the man and his cat into internet celebrities. The attention led to their story getting old in the book A Street Cat Named Bob and the follow-up title The World According to Bob. Bob The Cat has also been featured in many children's books, such as the picture book My Name Is Bob and a Where's Waldo?-style look-and-find book Where In The World Is Bob?.

In 2016, Bob played himself in the movie adaptation of A Street Cat Named Bob. Directly based on the book, the adaptation is directed by Roger Spottiswoode using a screenplay from Tim John and Maria Nation. Luke Treadaway co-starred with Bob as James Bowen, though the real Bowen also had a cameo appearance in the movie. Though Bob was already famous for his books and viral videos online, the A Street Cat Named Bob film turned the ginger kitty into a bonafide movie star as well.

News of Bob's death is certainly very saddening for fans, but the loss must be particularly painful for his best friend. Like Bowen, everyone else who loved Bob will continue to remember him forever. May the live-saving, legendary cat rest in peace. This news comes to us from Variety.