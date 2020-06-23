The holy grail for Star Wars collectors has just gone up for sale on eBay. A rocket-firing Boba Fett, which was originally designed by Kenner and intended for release in 1979, is available now and can be yours for $225,000. Should the extremely rare item fetch the asking price, it will easily set a new record.

The all-blue figure is featured on eBay currently and includes a dozen photos that showcase a seemingly pristine version of the Boba Fett action figure that never made it to market. For what its worth, the seller is including free shipping, so you won't have to shell out for that on top of the quarter-million. The listing reads as follows.

"Here it is. One of the true grails of Vintage Star Wars with amazing provenance. I only could put up 12 pictures so if truly interested there are more photos to share. I've also included a link to a YouTube video talking about this exact example. The item is currently in Dubai and will be shipped fully insured or even better arrangements to meet up in person can be made. I brokered the piece last time and the buyer has asked me to do so for him again now."

Boba Fett, the fearsome bounty hunter who made his big screen debut in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back, first appeared in an animated short in the Star Wars Holiday Special in 1978. Kenner then began working on a figure that would be released as part of its mail-in program. The figure featured a jetpack that fired a missile, which was deemed a choking hazard. So a non-firing version was made available to the public.

Whatever versions of the prototype figure weren't destroyed have been in circulation over the years, popping up here and there. It is believed that only a few dozen of these rocket-firing editions of the figure exist. The current record-holder sold last year for $185,850. That topped the previous record, which had been set just a few months earlier when one sold for $112,926. It remains to be seen if the seller will manage to get the full asking price of $225,000, but that still leaves a lot of wiggler room to beat the previous record.

Boba Fett, despite having minimal screen time over the years, remains one of the most popular characters in the Star Wars canon. For Fett fans who can't swing the steep price tag on this particular collectible, there are still things to look forward to on the horizon. Temuera Morrison is set to appear as the beloved character in The Mandalorian season 2, and there are unconfirmed rumors that could open the door for a Boba Fett series on Disney+. For those who are interested in checking out the listing, or perhaps making an offer on the figure, head on over to eBay.