Does the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy make an appearance in Solo? There were persistent rumors and some circumstantial evidence that suggested Boba Fett would make his way back to the big screen in the latest standalone tale set in a galaxy far, far away. So, did director Ron Howard and Lucasfilm finally give fans what they've been waiting for?

Warning: spoilers ahead for Solo: A Star Wars Story. If you've yet to see the movie, this is your last chance to turn back. This one is pretty simple, folks. No, Boba Fett is not in Solo. Despite rumors, hopes and some set photos that led many to believe the son of Jango Fett and the arguable arch enemy of Han Solo was going to appear in the latest offering from Lucasfilm, those rumors produced no fruit. Nearly six years since Disney Purchased all of Lucasfilm from George Lucas and we have yet to see a single scrap of footage featuring Fett on screen. What gives?

It's unclear if Boba Fett was ever supposed to appear in the movie, but it seems probable it was being at least floated around at one point or another. Lawrence Kasdan, writer of The Empire Strikes Back, The Return of the Jedi and The Force Awakens, co-write Solo with his son, Jon Kasdan. They went through quite a few drafts of the screenplay before it entered production under the direction of Phil Lord and Chris Miller. They were fired after the movie had almost completed principal photography. Then Ron Howard came on board and they did another draft of the screenplay with him.

In fact, Kasdan recently revealed that he was working on Solo before the Disney deal was even announced. So one has to imagine that Boba Fett was thought of at one point or another and probably appears in a draft or two. Boba Fett and Han Solo have a history that hasn't been explored on screen and this movie felt like a potential opportunity to explore that. Now the question becomes, when will we see Boba Fett in the new Star Wars movies? Well luckily it was just revealed that Logan director James Mangold has been hired to write and direct a Boba Fett movie for Lucasfilm. It's hard to think of a more perfect fit and that may make the wait totally worth it.

At one point Josh Trank (Fantastic Four) was attached to direct a Boba Fett movie for Lucasfilm and the studio even had a brief teaser ready to show at Star Wars Celebration that year. However, he and the studio parted ways before it really got going. It certainly seems as though a Solo sequel could be in the cards and that would almost certainly include Jabba the Hutt. If that happens, it would seem logical to include Fett, but maybe they will reserve him for James Mangold's movie. Until then, we'll have to settle for the several minutes of screentime he has in the original trilogy. Sorry, Star Wars fans.