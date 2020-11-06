The long-rumored Boba Fett project will reportedly begin production next week. While a movie was in development at Lucasfilm for a number of years, those plans were thrown away after Solo didn't perform up to expectations at the box office and Star Wars fatigue started to set in. Disney decided to slow down their plans with the franchise, which included the Boba Fett movie and the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie, along with several more projects that were in various stages of development.

Now, it appears that Disney+ has a Boba Fett miniseries on the way. Details are scarce, but it is believed that Temuera Morrison, who just showed up in The Mandalorian season 2, will star in the mysterious series. No other details have been revealed, but the series is expected to begin filming in November, along with season 3 of The Mandalorian, which has yet to be officially greenlit by Disney as of this writing. With that being, said, Disney will likely bring Pedro Pascal and the gang back for more adventures with Baby Yoda.

Boba Fett's armor showed up in The Mandalorian season 2 premiere, along with Temuera Morrison, leaving Star Wars fans with a lot of questions, especially surrounding the odds of surviving the Sarlaac. With that being said, Disney and Lucasfilm have been renewing and setting new trademarks for Boba Fett, which includes a variety of different merchandise, meaning that the character is coming back in some way to the Star Wars galaxy. As to how that will play out in The Mandalorian and beyond, that is unclear at the moment.

The Boba Fett miniseries was first talked about back in May, though no details were available, other than the fact that the project was in development. Former Disney CEO Bob Iger said, "the priority [for Star Wars] in the next few years is television." Earlier this year Iger hinted at more spin-offs branching out from The Mandalorian. There is "more coming from The Mandalorian... including the possibility of infusing it with more characters and the possibility of taking those characters in their own directions in terms of series."

The Mandalorian season 2 is currently streaming on Disney+, while the Obi-Wan Kenobi series is expected to begin production early next year. Ewan McGregor is coming back to portray the Jedi master and fans are really excited to see what that show will be about. The Rogue One Prequel series is also on the way, though details are scarce. It is believed that the show will also go into production at some point next year. As for the Boba Fett miniseries, we'll just have to wait and see what Disney and Lucasfilm have up their sleeves and who will be taking the project on. Deadline was the first to report on the Boba Fett miniseries beginning production next week.