Those who are excited about the Boba Fett movie may want to try and relax a bit because it's probably going to be a while before we actually see this thing come to fruition. It recently came to light that James Mangold (Logan) has been hired by Lucasfilm to direct and co-write a movie centered on the famed bounty hunter alongside Simon Kinberg, who produces/writes the X-Men movies and also served as a producer on Star Wars Rebels. Sadly, Mangold is a busy man and Lucasfilm has a lot of irons in the fire, meaning the Fett movie probably won't film until 2020.

This may sound like a long time to wait, but even though the report's of James Mangold being hired broke recently, this actually makes a good deal of sense. For one, especially given the box office failure of Solo: A Star Wars Story, Disney and Lucasfilm are going to stick to one movie a year with the franchise for the foreseeable future. Next year sees the release of Star Wars 9. December 2020, in all likelihood, will belong to the long-awaited Obi-Wan Kenobi movie. That means Boba Fett wouldn't be able to arrive until 2021 anyway, and that's at the earliest.

We recently reported that there may be as many as 9 Star Wars movies in various stages of development. There's the Rian Johnson trilogy and the Benioff and Weiss series of movies, which have both been formally announced by Lucasfilm. It's not unthinkable that one of those movies would hit in 2021, meaning that Boba Fett could ultimately be pushed to 2022. With one movie a year, it takes a while to get these stories told. This isn't like the Marvel Cinematic Universe where we're getting two or three movies a year.

The other element getting in the way here his James Mangold's own schedule. He's currently set to begin filming Ford vs. Ferrari, which has Matt Damon and Christian Bale attached to star. The movie will start filming late this summer and is poised to be a potential awards season contender. That means Mangold will be busy getting the movie finished for a while, then he's going to have to do the festival circuit in order to get buzz going for it. Case in point, 2019 will give him no time to dedicated to Boba Fett. Especially if Ford vs. Ferrari does wind up earning some Oscar nominations.

As it stands, the only specific title that Lucasfilm has announced is Star Wars 9, which is set to begin filming next month under the direction of J.J. Abrams. Beyond that, there are clearly a lot of movies on the table, but we may not find out much about the firmed up future slate until Star Wars Celebration, which is taking place in April 2019 in Chicago. This news comes to us courtesy of Omega Underground.