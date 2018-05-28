It was bound to happen at some point. Solo is now officially the lowest box office debut in Star Wars history. Many believe that the culprit is that Disney and Lucasfilm are pumping out too much of the franchise, aka Star Wars fatigue. And that could very well be the reasoning behind Solo's low box office debut. The spin-off comes a mere 5 months after The Last Jedi, a film that was torn apart by several hardcore fans for its challenging direction and only earned $168 million worldwide. Now, several Star Wars devotees are wondering if this will have an effect on the recently announced Boba Fett: A Star Wars Story.

The Boba Fett spin-off was announced late last week after it was revealed that Logan director James Mangold and Simon Kinberg are collaborating on the screenplay. Back in 2015, Josh Trank was attached to the project and it was nearly made, but for various reasons, the project never got off of the ground, which may be why Star Wars fans were excited about it. The allure of something that they couldn't have proved to be exciting. However, this was before The Force Awakens came out and the other three films that have come out since 2015.

While the response to Solo has pretty much been mute all along, Boba Fett was initially met with excitement three years ago. But a lot has happened in those 3 years and we now have a total of 4 Star Wars films that have come out since 2015 and the new announcement of the Boba Fett spin-off has been met with hostility by a lot of fans, which is a lot different from when Josh Trank was working on the movie. The fact that so much Star Wars currently exists paired with the fact that there's so much on the horizon may have ruined the chances of the Boba Fett spin-off from happening entirely.

And if anybody needed any proof of the perceived Star Wars fatigue, look no further than Solo. Even though hardcore fans were not super excited about the movie to begin with, a lot have come around to appreciate just how fun the movie is, changing their opinions. But, there has just been so much Star Wars over the last 3 years. Even though Solo has been getting good marks from fans and critics, it hasn't been enough to get people into theaters to see it like any other Star Wars project released to date. Lucasfilm may be rethinking their strategy of making spin-off movies with lesser-known characters after watching the young Han Solo underperform at the box office.

Boba Fett might not get the green light with Solo: A Star Wars Story taking a pretty big stumble at the box office. Star Wars 9 will more than likely be the key indicator to gauge what comes next in the Star Wars universe. There's even the often talked about Obi-Wan Kenobi movie that is reportedly in the early development phase as well, which could also be in jeopardy at this point in time. While the future of Boba Fett and Obi-Wan are unknown at the moment, the future doesn't look as bright as it did before this past holiday weekend. You can check out the Solo box office numbers at Box Office Mojo.