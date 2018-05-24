It was announced earlier today that Lucasfilm is going forward with the Boba Fett movie with James Mangold writing and directing, which caught nearly all Star Wars fans off guard. As usual with fans of George Lucas' creations, some fans are really, really excited and others are already striking it down. Whatever the case may be, it's time to start thinking of actors to take on the role of playing the iconic bounty hunter and what better choice than Dwayne Johnson?

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as Boba Fett is as far-fetched as it seems. Not only does he already look like Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison, but he's already expressed interest in joining the Star Wars universe in the past. Back when it was announced that J.J. Abrams was preparing to write and direct 2015's The Force Awakens, Johnson publicly threw his name into consideration. In true Dwayne Johnson fashion, his level of enthusiasm is off of the charts, along with his PMA. He said.

"I'm gonna call J.J. and you're gonna help by printing it and I'm gonna be in Star Wars! I'm ready for Star Wars. Bring it on, J.J.!"

As far as Boba Fett is concerned, Dwayne Johnson is already a huge fan of the bounty hunter. Back in December of 2016 when Rogue One was premiering, Johnson took to social media to share his love of the Star Wars franchise. The former pro wrestler joked that he had been using the Force since he was 8 and then even mentioned Boba Fett. Johnson had this to say.

"Been using the Force like twice a month since I was 8. Convinced myself I was Boba Fett at 10. This franchise has brought me back to being a kid again. Though admittedly, a part of my brain is forever a teenager. Thank you filmmakers & actors. Bring on #RogueOne (insert big, brown, bald tattooed Jedi emoji)."

Dwayne Johnson is definitely a fan and even through a Han Solo Easter Egg into Jumanji 2 by slinging his gun holster nice and low, just like Harrison Ford. There's no doubt that Johnson has the action pedigree to pull off the role, and again, he looks pretty similar to Temuera Morrison, all he needs is some hair to pull off the young Boba Fett look. Additionally, there have already been rumors about Dwayne Johnson teaming up with Lucasfilm from last year.

Casting Dwayne Johnson as Boba Fett is a win/win situation for both the actor and the Star Wars franchise. While most of the newer trilogy movies have been casting young and mostly unknown actors, the standalone movies have been casting bigger stars, so why not change that policy even further to add a megastar? Johnson has already proven that he can conquer just about any role, so let's see how he does as Boba Fett.