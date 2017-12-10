With production setting up for the Obi-Wan Kenobi movie gearing up, the Boba Fett movie is in active development according to a new report and the project has the working title of Tin Can. It was revealed late in the summer that Lucasfilm was working on the Boba Fett movie along with the Yoda standalone, but it has been pretty quiet ever since then, more than likely due to the release of The Last Jedi as well as some of the drama surrounding Solo: A Star Wars Story. In addition, the Obi-Wan standalone movie was also announced, which seems to have overshadowed the development of the Boba Fett movie.

A new report has revealed that Boba Fett is in active development and that it has the working title of Tin Can. No production date has been listed, but the movie will film in part at Pinewood Studios in England where many of the Star Wars movies have been shot. Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, Simon Kinberg, and Lawrence Kasdan are listed as the producers for the project with a director to be announced at a later date. The production company listed is Stannum 50 Labs, which is a nod to tin (call back to Tin Can) and its atomic weight. The previous listing had the project listed as a Star Wars Anthology movie with Josh Trank attached to direct while the new listing as a Star Wars Story.

Many movies go into production with working titles as a place holder for a name, but more importantly, they're used to disguise the production. Solo: A Star Wars Story had the working title of Red Cup, which was a pun on the Solo Red Cups and obviously Han Solo. The Force Awakens used Foodles, the name of J.J. Abrams' production company while Rogue One used Los Alamos, The Last Jedi was Space Bear, and the Obi-Wan spin-off is using Joshua Tree. Tin Can is the working title for the Boba Fett as it was back when Josh Trank was attached to direct the project.

Josh Trank was working on Tin Can as far back as 2015, before Chris Miller and Phil Lord were attached to the young Han Solo movie. The movie was reportedly set to come out in 2018, but was shelved after Trank's Fantastic Four movie came out and for lack of a better word, tanked. There was even a sizzle reel prepared to announce the Boba Fett movie at Star Wars Celebration in 2015, but was never used and the movie quietly went away, much to the disappointment of hardcore Star Wars fans who have been hoping for the project to come into fruition for years.

This should be reassuring news for fans of Boba Fett, but we're still a long time from the movie seeing a release date. A writer and director or still needed and there has been speculation that Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi could helm the project, which seems fitting. Kathleen Kennedy has been publicly praising Waititi and he has said that he would definitely take on a Star Wars project. There's a lot to look forward to for Star Wars fans, but as previously stated, we're still pretty far from a release date for the Boba Fett movie. You can read more about Tin Can via Omega Underground.