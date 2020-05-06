Do we really need a solo Boba Fett movie? Well, we almost got one courtesy of Chronicle and Fantastic Four director Josh Trank. Instead, Trank sadly just became another name in the ever-growing list of potential Star Wars directors who walked away. Well, Trank has been discussing his failed Boba Fett movie and the dramatic events surrounding it, claiming that he was not fired, but did in fact quit.

In a recent interview, Josh Trank gave his side of the story regarding the standalone Boba Fett movie and subsequent exit from the project. He details how he got involved, which apparently had something to do with Simon Kinberg, who was a producer on Trank's much-maligned Fantastic Four reboot. Trank then came up with a three-act pitch for his Boba Fett movie, which he presented to Hart, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy, and Disney chairman Alan Horn. He was then officially announced to be helming a project for Star Wars, with Kathleen Kennedy saying that "He is such an incredible talent and has a great imagination and sense of innovation. That makes him perfectly suited to Star Wars". But, not even a year later, Trank walked away.

"I quit because I knew I was going to be fired if I didn't quit."

So, it sounds like a classic case of jumping before you're pushed, and according to Trank that is exactly what happened. Since taking over the franchise, Disney has had a hard time holding onto filmmakers, with Trank ending up being just another notch. A Boba Fett movie has been in Lucasfilm's plans for some time, however, nothing has progressed on the project since the sudden departure of Josh Trank. The idea has now been shelved indefinitely with no word yet whether or not it's still on the agenda, and really, does it need to be?Unfortunately, Trank did not go into specifics as to why he thought he was going to get the chop but based on the stories that have cropped up about the filmmaker and his on-set behavior on some of his other projects, you can feel free to speculate. Regardless of what happened backstage, the process clearly did not go as smoothly as everyone had hoped.

It is not all bad in the world of Star Wars though, as Disney and Lucasfilm recently confirmed that Thor: Ragnarok and Jojo Rabbit director Taika Waititi will be directing a new Star Wars movie, with 1917 writer Krysty Wilson-Cairnstaika penning the script alongside Waititi. Other details have yet to be revealed, but this is certainly something for fans of the franchise to get excited about, with a unique voice like Waititi's sure to bring something wonderful to a galaxy far, far away. Waititi has been rumored to helm his own Star Wars project, though some are skeptical about Waititi being able to direct things as he sees fit, with many fearing he may become another departing director. However, with his highly praised work on The Mandalorian standing him in good stead with Lucasfilm, here's hoping that does not end up being the case.

This comes to us courtesy of Polygon.