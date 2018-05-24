It has just been officially announced that James Mangold is writing and will direct a Star Wars spin-off movie on the fan-favorite Boba Fett. This is huge news and Star Wars fans have been waiting years to finally see the bounty hunter's story told on the big screen. The news comes just as Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters for its debut weekend. Many fans have been wondering if the Boba Fett shows up in Solo, so they'll find out soon enough. If he's not, he'll be in his own movie coming soon.

The Hollywood Reporter is reporting that James Mangold will write and direct the Boba Fett movie, but that was all that was reported. There is no word on casting or when production will take place, or if the movie will take precedent over the long talked about Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off movie. For now, Star Wars fans can rest easy in knowing that one of their favorite characters is finally getting the stand-alone movie treatment. The Boba Fett movie was originally going to happen with Josh Trank and was supposed to be out in 2018, but that obviously did not happen.

It was originally reported back in March that Simon Kinberg was currently writing a Star Wars movie and many assumed that it was the Boba Fett standalone movie. However, that is not the case. Logan director James Mangold, who is not a big fan of post-credit scenes, will be the one to oversee the latest Star Wars spin-off movie. George Lucas had previously told the origin story of Boba Fett in the prequels, so it will be very interesting to see what stage of his life that the movie takes place in.

Solo: A Star Wars Story is currently in theaters and has been getting mixed reviews from critics and fans, but it is believed that there could be more young Han Solo movies in the future for Lucasfilm, especially if Solo is a success. If that ends up being the case, we could end up seeing a young Han Solo possibly meet up with a young Boba Fett is some type of crossover, which would be pretty awesome. We could end up seeing how Jabba the Hutt comes into both of their lives.

Sadly, there isn't much information to go off of at this time, but it's still exciting news to know that the Boba Fett movie is back in development. It's even more exciting to know that James Mangold is taking a stab at the Star Wars universe. Again, it isn't clear if the Boba Fett spin-off movie will come out before Obi-Wan or even if the Kenobi movie is officially happening at this point. This is a breaking story and more news about the standalone Boba Fett movie is expected to drop really soon.