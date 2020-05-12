Star Wars fans are still relishing in the quality of the Disney+ series The Mandalorian, and are eagerly awaiting not only the second series but what the studio decides to next in a galaxy far, far away. Well, following the news that fan-favorite character Boba Fett will be appearing in The Mandalorian season 2, it is now being rumored that a separate Boba Fett project is in development and headed to Disney+.

Regarding these reports, it is important to stress that the project being "in development" simply means that teams over at Lucasfilm are prepping, writing and pitching potential ideas and that this does not guarantee than any of them will necessarily come to fruition. However, following the huge success of The Mandalorian, as well as the terrific fan response to the news that Boba Fett will be making an appearance in the second season, there is clearly still a lot of desire to see more from the character.

These same reports also claim that it is unclear what route they intend to take with Boba Fett, and that at present they are discussing ideas for both a series and a feature. In either case, the reports state that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy still believes fans want more from the Bounty Hunter, and so everything is being worked on to give them that. Though, all of these stipulations in regards to the first reporrts of this rumor appear to have the writer covering all his tracks, in case none of this ever comes to fruition. Perhaps it's still true and we'll never hear anything official from Disney and Lucasfilm. They are being quite cagey with their productions at this time.

Arguably, fans do not want more Boba Fett, as with The Mandalorian exploring the world of bounty hunting and the Star Wars underworld, this does not leave too much room for more of the same. The character's inclusion in the upcoming second series, which will likely lead to further appearances as the show goes on, is surely enough to satisfy Fett fans. Then again, perhaps the studio has a grand plan and will successfully be able to differentiate any future Boba Fett project from the adventures of his bounty hunter colleague.

It was recently confirmed that Jango Fett actor Temuera Morrison will be returning to play Boba Fett, and there have also been rumors that he will also be playing Captain Rex from the Clone Wars in The Mandalorian's second season. Since all of these characters are clones, it pretty much makes Morrison a must.

Boba Fett first appeared in live-action in 1980's The Empire Strikes Back. Actor Jeremy Bulloch was under the armor in the movie, and despite having very little screen time and saying only a few words, the character proved a quick fan-favorite thanks to his enigmatic appearance. While it seemed that Boba met his end thanks to a blind Han Solo (seriously, is Boba Fett really that great?) knocking him into the mouth of a Sarlacc, this has never been confirmed by the Star Wars canon, with fans inventing all sorts of ways that the bounty hunter might have survived.

With Boba Fett remaining so popular over the years, it is unlikely that Lucasfilm will reduce him to a mere cameo in someone else's show. His appearance is likely a way to test the waters before pressing ahead with a standalone project for the revered bounty hunter. This comes to us from Fandomwire.