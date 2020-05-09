Comedian Patton Oswalt predicted Boba Fett returning to the Star Wars universe seven years ago. In 2013, it was announced that Disney had purchased Lucasfilm for $4 billion. It was also revealed that Episode 7, what we now know as The Force Awakens, was going to hit theaters in 2015. It was huge news for Star Wars fans all over the world and more than a few of these fans had some ideas about how it should go, including Oswalt. Now, we have learned that Boba Fett Will Return in The Mandalorian season 2.

Patton Oswalt appeared on an episode of Parks and Recreation in 2013 where he was asked to improvise a filibuster on any topic and just continue riffing. Oswalt claims he did not prepare his Star Wars filibuster and that it is all off of the top of his head, noting that it was originally only supposed to be 10 seconds long. The comedian begins his rant on Tatooine as we see the "gloved Mandalorian armor gauntlet of Boba Fett" reach out of the Sarlacc pit.

Fans have debated for years whether or not Boba Fett could have survived in Return of the Jedi, but Oswalt may have revealed how it will happen in The Mandalorian season 2. It's also important to note that in the Star Wars EU, Boba Fett escaped the pit too.

In 2013, Patton Oswalt pitched a Star Wars 7 Avengers Crossover not knowing that there were already plans set in motion for a Boba Fett movie, which ended up getting shelved. He also talked about Thanos in the Marvel Cinematic Universe during the filibuster. Despite Mandalorian armor being spotted in Solo, there weren't a whole lot of nods to the fan-favorite bounty hunter in the sequel trilogy. When The Mandalorian was announced, there were rumors swirling that Boba Fett would make an appearance, and he may have in those first episodes, though that has not been officially confirmed at this time.

The Mandalorian season 1, episode 5 takes place on Tatooine. In the episode Din Djarin meets another bounty hunter, Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen), and things end up getting a little out of hand. It is believed that Fennec is dead by the end of the episode, which is when a mysterious figure approaches her corpse and kneels next to it. The character is wearing a cape, like Boba Fett, but a lot of characters wear capes. With that being said, when the character walks, there is the familiar sound of spurs. This is the same sound we hear in The Empire Strikes Back when Boba Fett is on screen.

The casting of Temeura Morrison as Boba Fett in The Mandalorian season 2 seemingly confirms that we technically already saw the bounty hunter in the hit Disney+ series. There are going to be a lot of questions about the character's return, and it has been reported that he won't have a large part in the series. Regardless, Patton Oswalt predicted this all seven years ago. You can check out a portion of the epic Star Wars filibuster below, thanks to Patton Oswalt's Twitter account.