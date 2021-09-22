Boba Fett has made a comeback in the Star Wars universe and now he is getting his own special. This special will explore the history and origins of the character within the Star Wars timeline. The special will air on Nov. 12, coinciding with Disney+ Day, celebrating the 2-year anniversary of the service.

The character of Boba Fett has had an interesting history within Star Wars. Boba Fett didn't actually make his debut in The Empire Strikes Back. He first appeared in The Star Wars Holiday Special, a 90-minute TV movie that George Lucas wishes everyone would forget. The bounty hunter premiered in an animated sequence from the Life Day extravaganza called "The Story of the Faithful Wookiee." If you want an even deeper cut, the first time the public ever saw Boba Fett was during a parade orchestrated by Disney, with the famed bounty hunter later offered as Kenner's first-ever mail-in figure with proof of purchase (not counting the Early Bird kit).

Once Boba Fett appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, played by the late Jeremy Bulloch, he immediately became a fan favorite despite having limited screen time. He supposedly died in Return of the Jedi but returned in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, now played by Temuera Morrison. A young Boba Fett appears in Attack of the Clones alongside his father Jango Fett, who ends up getting killed by Mace Windu. He also appears in several episodes of The Clone Wars.

The new special debuts on Disney+ right before The Book of Boba Fett is expected to land on the service in December. The Book of Boba Fett is an upcoming spinoff series that will follow the bounty hunter after the events of The Mandalorian Season 2. According to Screenrant, the series "wrapped filming in June," however, there is still very little that is known about the series. There is no news on when a trailer will debut, but one should appear as we get closer to the release date. Perhaps it will even premiere during this Disney+ Day special, which makes all logical sense.

The Boba Fett special will most likely be similar to the Marvel Studios Legends series which highlights a character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and their journey within it. The more casual Star Wars fans can benefit from getting a refresh course on the character before his TV series begins. The post-credit scene at the end of The Mandalorian Season 2 gave a hint at Boba Fett's current situation.

Disney+ Day itself will bring a lot of new content to the service including Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Jungle Cruise becoming free for subscribers. The Disney+ original movie, Home Sweet Home Alone, a reimagining of the holiday classic, will also be premiering on the service that day. There will also be an MCU special that will feature first looks at many of the upcoming shows coming to Disney+. This may include Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, Moon Knight, and Hawkeye, the later of which premieres on Disney+ on Nov. 24.

It's possible that the trailer for The Book of Boba Fett could drop on Nov. 12 along with everything else, but that hasn't been confirmed. However, the trailer for The Mandalorian Season 2 dropped just a month ahead of the premiere so it would make sense for Disney to drop the trailer on Disney+ Day. Either way, Boba Fett is certainly going to be an essential character in Star Wars going forward.