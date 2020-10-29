A new Boba Fett trademark filing could hint at a future for the iconic Star Wars character. The Mandalorian season 2 premieres tomorrow, exclusively on Disney+, and it is believed that the bounty hunter will show up in a future episode. Back in May, it was reported that Temuera Morrison, who played Jango Fett in 2002's Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, had joined the cast of the hit series. Sources have claimed that Morrison returned to play Boba Fett, though that has not yet been officially confirmed.

The new Boba Fett trademark filing has many Star Wars fans thinking that the long-talked about standalone project could be on the way. The filing includes fiction books, journals, and binders, while an update to the original 2010 filing includes action figures and other toys. Josh Trank was attached to direct the Boba Fett movie back in 2014 and later stepped away from the project. In 2018, it was revealed that James Mangold was attached to direct, though the project was shelved soon after, thanks to the poor performance of Solo at the box office.

The Mandalorian season 2 could end up giving Boba Fett a larger part, or it could be a new launch for the fan-favorite character, who was teased during season 1. A mysterious figure wearing the bounty hunter's trademark spurs approached the apparently lifeless body of Fennec Shand in The Gunslinger episode. If and when the character does show up on the show, many have narrowed it down to the beginning of the season, or at least a major tease right out of the gate.

Ahsoka Tano is also expected to make her live-action debut in The Mandalorian season 2. Dave Filoni wrote episode 5 of the new season, and he served as the showrunner on both The Clone Wars and Rebels, so many are under the assumption that Ahsoka will show up in that episode. This has not been confirmed, but many believe that it would make a lot of sense since Filoni has such a love of the character. Regardless, Star Wars fans are pretty excited for the new season to premiere tomorrow and there could be some massive spoilers right from the start.

Lucasfilm has done a commendable job of keeping The Mandalorian season 2 secrets under wraps after the first season was such a massive success. While it has not been confirmed, it is believed that the first episode will be 52 minutes in length, which is significantly longer than the majority of last season's episodes. Star Wars fans might get a whole lot of new information in episode 1, but will it include Boba Fett? For now, we'll just have to wait and see what Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have decided to do this time around. You can check out the latest trademark filing above, thanks to the Yak Face Twitter account.

An update to the 2010 one. Interesting. pic.twitter.com/nxYcxEIxgg — Boba Fett Fan Club (@bobafettfanclub) October 29, 2020